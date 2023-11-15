KRIS WRIGHT JOINS VENTURINI MOTORSPORTS FOR 2024 SEASON

CONCORD, N.C. (November 14, 2023)—Venturini Motorsports has announced Kris Wright will join its team for the full 2024 ARCA Menards Series season, aiming for the championship title.

The 29-year-old Wright will pilot the No. 15 F.N.B. Corporation Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports in his second season with the team. He made two starts with the organization in the ARCA Menards Series and one start in the ARCA Menards Series West during the 2023 season.

“Kris Wright has shown impressive speed across a wide range of tracks since joining Venturini Motorsports,” said Billy Venturini, general manager and owner of Venturini Motorsports. “I believe he has a strong chance to contend consistently throughout next season’s entire schedule.”

Wright, who resides in Charlotte, N.C., debuted in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2020, earning consecutive podium finishes. He has since competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), amassing 45 starts in the former and 16 in the latter.

Over four years in the ARCA Menards Series, Wright has secured nine top-ten finishes in 15 starts. He also has one start in the ARCA Menards Series East and four in the ARCA Menards Series West. In 2023, Wright competed in 11 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races and two ARCA Menards Series events.

Based in Pittsburgh, F.N.B. Corporation returns to NASCAR with Wright for its fifth consecutive season.

The company will be the primary partner of Wright’s No. 15 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports throughout the season.

For more information, news, and updates, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or follow Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), X (@KrisOnNASCAR), or Instagram (@krisonnascar).