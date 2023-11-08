Twenty Races at 19 Tracks for the ARCA Menards Series in 2024

Toledo, Oh. (Nov. 8, 2023) – The ARCA Menards Series schedule is comprised of 20 races at 19 different tracks in 2024, with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and, for the third consecutive year, the season finale at the series’ home track Toledo Speedway.

Eighteen racetracks from 2023 return to the schedule, with the addition of an event at Dover Motor Speedway in April as the only new venue on the calendar.

The highlights:

The series will race at Daytona for the 61st consecutive year dating to 1964; the race will be a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series the day before the Daytona 500.

Kansas Speedway is the only track on the schedule twice, with races scheduled in May and September.

Conjunction races with the NASCAR Cup Series will also take place at Phoenix Raceway in March, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway in April, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Iowa Speedway in June, Michigan International Speedway in August, and Watkins Glen and Bristol Motor Speedway both in September.

Same-day doubleheaders with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July and The Milwaukee Mile in August both return.

The busy summer starts with the popular road course stop at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 21 followed by short track clashes at Berlin Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and a new summer date at Salem Speedway, while the race at Elko Speedway moves to Saturday, August 3.

The Illinois State Fairgrounds returns on its traditional August date alongside the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend as dirt races continue on the series schedule.

The race at Phoenix Raceway in March will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, while races at Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East.

The complete 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule (all times are Eastern):

Date Track, Location Time (ET) PLATFORM Feb. 17 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 1:30 p.m. FS1 March 8 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. 8:00 p.m. FS1 April 20 Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. 12:30 p.m. FS1 April 26 Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. 5:00 p.m. FS1 May 4 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 2:00 p.m. FS1 May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 6:00 p.m. FS1 June 14 Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa 8:00 p.m. FS1 June 21 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Oh. 6:00 p.m. FS2 / FloRacing June 29 Berlin Raceway, Marne, Mich. 8:00 p.m.* FS1 / FloRacing July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. 5:30 p.m. FS1 / FloRacing July 27 Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind. 8:00 p.m. FS1 / FloRacing Aug. 3 Elko Speedway, Elko, Minn. 9:00 p.m. FS2 / FloRacing Aug. 16 Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich. 6:00 p.m. FS1 / FloRacing Aug. 18 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill. 2:00 p.m. FS1 / FloRacing Aug. 25 The Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis. 1:00 p.m. FS1 / FloRacing Sept. 1 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, Ill. 8:30 p.m. FS1 / FloRacing Sept. 13 Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y. 6:00 p.m. FS1 Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. 5:00 p.m. FS1 Sept. 27 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 5:30 p.m. FS1 Oct. 5 Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Oh. 4:00 p.m. FS2 / FloRacing

* Airs on delay at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Seventeen races will be televised on FS1, with the other three scheduled for FS2. Nine consecutive races starting at Mid-Ohio in June through DuQuoin in September, plus the season finale at Toledo, will also be streamed live on FloRacing.

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and West will be released at a later date.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).