American Jak Crawford Now Controlling His Own Formula 1 Future

Houston, TX- November 16, 2023– Besides an extra boost of horsepower or more grip, there is little that is more compelling to racing drivers than controlling a race.

And control is what young Jak Crawford is looking forward to most as the Texan has already made late 2023 season moves in pursuit of his Formula 1 dreams. Crawford has forged a successful path with Red Bull since he was all of 14 years old. In his first season of European car competition—racing in the COVID-plagued 2020 season—he gained experience in a full season of German ADAC F4, as well some limited Italian F4 competition.

It wasn’t just new tracks, teams, and competition that young Crawford was learning. That first year he lived in an attic in The Netherlands and didn’t get to go home to the USA for a full nine months. Then the next year, a rapid, premature push, to FIA F3 and Euro Formula Open came when he was just 15 years old.

Once he was moved early to F3, it became nearly impossible to slow his upward progress inside of the Red Bull junior program. While the 2023 season has seen rapid acclimatization to the incredibly competitive F2 landscape that has included, to date, a race victory, a handful of podiums and a pole position, it could be argued that the debuts in both F3 and F2 each came one year too early.

Crawford will look to make the most of his experience and growing maturity in his second year of the F2 championship in 2024, still entering as an 18 year old, but with some big program changes.

“We are thankful for the Red Bull funding for four years, and honestly, we could not have done much of it without their substantial support,” said Crawford. “We were wanting to make key decisions and we let them know mid-year. After that, they didn’t pick up my fifth and final year, so we are in control now. I truly appreciate everyone at Red Bull, especially Rocky (Guillaume Rocquelin). I really enjoyed the last two years with him at the factory.”

USA driver Crawford’s 2024 F2 contract is signed and there be will more information in the near future about his new path to Formula One.

“Everyone has a different path, but mine has been to be moved up fast and to a different team every year.” offered the youthful, well-experienced, Crawford. “In two years, I will be only 20 years old, so we are going to slow it down and work a more thoughtful plan. That is all I can say about our plans at this point in time. Again, I am grateful for Red Bull for four years of support.”