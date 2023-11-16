Fall Brawl Winner Kade Brown Sets Sights on Florence Motor Speedway Win

FLORENCE, S.C.: On the heels of a dominating victory in last Saturday night’s Fall Brawl at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, teenage sensation Kade Brown returns to Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway for Saturday night’s South Carolina 400, looking to continue his impressive 2023 racing season.

The 2023 Hickory Motor Speedway track champion is no stranger to the historic 4/10-mile Diamond of the Southeast short track. Last season, Brown captured the Florence Motor Speedway track championship, which aided him in conquering the South Carolina State Championship.

With more than 40 Late Model Stock Car competitors looking to add a Florence crown jewel to their trophy cases this weekend, Brown would love nothing more than to capture another checkered flag in his anticipated penultimate race of the season.

“I feel really good about heading into this race weekend,” said Brown. “Anytime you can return to a track where you have much experience is already a positive. This weekend’s race, though, isn’t a weekly show; it will be one of the season’s toughest Late Model Stock Car races.

“I feel confident in our team that we will not only be able to step up to the challenge but, like Hickory Motor Speedway last weekend, have an opportunity to be a serious contender for the race win.”

Over the past two seasons, Brown has visited Victory Lane at Florence Motor Speedway seven times, including a victory earlier this season. With his third South Carolina 400 on deck for Saturday, November 18, and looking to improve on his 14th-place result last fall, Brown hopes to utilize some of the same track fundamentals in his quest for his eighth track triumph.

“Even though the race is 250 laps, I feel like you can apply a lot of the fundamentals of a traditional weekly show into the South Carolina 400,” explained Brown. “You definitely have to keep up with the

track changes, lap traffic, and, of course, tire conservation is pivotal.

“There will be comers and goers on Saturday night, but whoever has the best balance and who can keep their momentum up while working both lanes of the race track when needed should be in a good spot. Luckily, we know where we need to be when we unload, so we’ll see how practice goes and go from there.

With a stacked field of competitors for Saturday night’s race, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Berry, Stewart Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece and Late Model stalwarts Stephen Nasse, Brenden Queen and Sam Yarbrough, among others.

“In such prestigious races like the South Carolina 400, it is important to know who you are racing with,” added Brown. “I always try to race my competitors with respect because I would like that same respect in return. It’s also an opportunity to learn from some of the best of the best.

“There are a lot of great race car drivers that are chasing the same checkered flag as me on Saturday. I continue to learn as much as I can with every race. The goal remains the same each race, but the opportunity to strengthen my craft never changes and when you race drivers among the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Berry, Preece and Josh Williams, you inhale every piece of intel you can.”

ValAsta, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel and Puryear Tank Lines will be the primary partners on Brown’s No. 23 Chevrolet for the Saturday night showdown.

“I am lucky to have great partners that allow me to go out there all year and live a dream,” explained Brown. “Without them, this weekend and this season would not have been possible. Celebrating in Victory Lane for the second consecutive weekend is the biggest thank you that I can give them and a return trip there on Saturday night is what I am aiming for.”

Following his 29th race of the season, Brown is tentatively scheduled to complete his season in the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park on November 25, 2023.

The 2023 South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway will be shown exclusively on FloRacing, the streaming home of all NASCAR Roots properties.

FloRacing’s coverage of Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. That’s when qualifying will begin for all three divisions (Street Stocks, Mini Stocks and Late Models).

Pre-race ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, immediately followed by feature racing. Twin Late Model heat races will begin the feature action, followed by the Street Stock and Mini Stock races.

The 250-lap Late Model feature will close the night.

Brown’s plans for the 2024 racing season will be announced in due course.

For more on Kade Brown, please like his Facebook page (Kade Brown Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@kadebrownracing), TikTok (@kadebrown99) and X | Twitter (@kadebrownracing).