FUNNY CAR’S MATT HAGAN JOINS ELITE COMPANY BY EARNING FOURTH FUNNY CAR WORLD TITLE

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 17, 2023) – It wasn’t the exact way Matt Hagan had planned to win his fourth NHRA Funny Car world championship, but it was the final point that showed his championship was about an overall impressive body of work and not just one particular run.

The strong season from start to finish proved to be pivotal, as Hagan took the points lead into the final event of the NHRA season, the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. It proved to be the difference, too, in a tightly-contested points battle between Hagan, Robert Hight and Bob Tasca III.

The trio was only separated by 17 points heading into the finale, but in a wild turn of events, each lost in the second round on Sunday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. That meant the championship belonged to Hagan and his 11,000-horsepower Dodge Direct Connection Charger SRT Hellcat, securing a distinct honor for the longtime standout.

Not only did it give Tony Stewart Racing its first NHRA world championship, but it also handed Hagan his fourth title, allowing him to a join a group that includes John Force, Don Prudhomme and Kenny Bernstein as the only Funny Car drivers in NHRA history with four or more world titles.

“It’s about our body of work and it paid off,” Hagan said. “You have to reflect on that and it’s just incredible. We won six races and I can’t say enough about my team. They’re all coming back next year and everyone is excited about that.

“It speaks volumes to the group (Tony) has assembled and his ability to lead as a team owner. It’s just unbelievable we were able to do that this year. There’s a lot of heavy hitters out here and it came down to the last day of the last race. It says a lot about our class and this is why we do it.”

Hagan impressed from the outset of the 2023 campaign and never really let up, opening up with early-season wins in Gainesville, Pomona and the four-wide race in Las Vegas. Unlike last year, there was no summer swoon, as Hagan and his team, led by crew chief Dickie Venables, found an ideal tune-up in warm weather, advancing to finals in Norwalk, Denver and Topeka, also winning the final race on Thunder Mountain.

He entered the Countdown to the Championship second in points and after a slow start, Hagan rolled to a pair of critical wins in St. Louis and Dallas. That gave him the lead for good, which proved pivotal when things went haywire for all the top contenders in Pomona.

“You’ve got to be in these high-pressure situations to grow, and my guys have been blood, sweat and tears all season long,” Hagan said. “I’m just glad to bring this trophy home. It’s super special to me. I’ve surrounded myself with people better than me and that’s why I’m in this position. I’ve settled in with a great group and our body of work speaks for itself.”

Hagan and his team weren’t wildly flashy, only clocking one No. 1 qualifier, but they were remarkably consistent and quick, qualifying second two times, third five times and fourth five more times. The team ran well in a multitude of conditions and Hagan was always on his game, advancing to eight final rounds and picking up 40 round wins this year.

He’s now a win away from 50 career Funny Car victories – after also picking up his 50th career No. 1 qualifier in 2023 – and fully thankful of what he has achieved in the sport and the spot in NHRA Funny Car history he has carved out.

“Looking back, I never set out to be a drag racer,” Hagan said. “It’s just something that happened. I never would have dreamed to make it into a career. It’s just incredible to be in the ranks of those caliber of drivers. It blows my mind and doesn’t even feel real. You get to create those moments and those memories, and that’s exciting.”

The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 7-10 with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway. For more information about NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

All photos courtesy NHRA

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.campingworld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.