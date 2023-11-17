TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2024 LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS, WHICH FEATURES FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 17, 2023) – Tickets are now on sale for the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, which takes place March 21-24, 2024 at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

One of the most historic races on the NHRA tour, the NHRA Winternationals will be the second race of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. It also will mark the 2024 debut for the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, a specialty program that started in 2023 and brought competitive racing to the Saturday schedule.

Fans in Pomona got a taste of that event specialty race last year – one with championship bonus points and a bonus purse on the line – and it returns with great fanfare in 2024 to a track steeped in history. A year ago, the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals also marked the first official race with the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip name, a change that brought noteworthy updates to the facility.

Those have been met with rave reviews and that excitement will again be apparent at the early-season race in Pomona, where the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will look to pick up a victory.

“Racing at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip is always special and we’re excited to again have the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, one of the longest-running races we have in the NHRA, early in the season,” said NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations, Kasey Coler. “Holding the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Pomona also adds an entirely different dynamic to Saturday racing. Our fans in Pomona saw that last year and I know they’re going to be thrilled to see it again this year as part of another great weekend.”

In 2023, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) all picked up victories at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, with Ashley also sweeping the weekend as the No. 1 qualifier and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Chad Green won the Saturday specialty race in Funny Car and Pro Stock’s Matt Hartford got a victory on Saturday, too.

The specialty program adds a dose of excitement to an already highly-charged weekend. The energy at the legendary facility is unmistakable, with drivers looking to leave their mark at a facility loaded with historic moments.

Starting the season with success can also go a long way as well, as Hagan went on to win the Funny Car championship, and both Ashley and Glenn enjoyed terrific seasons in 2023. Taking place as the second race of the season – and the first in a three-race stretch on the West Coast – makes it a critical race for early-season momentum. The historic element of In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip provides an extra element, too, with drivers looking to add their name to the history books at a race with plenty of significance.

New Top Fuel world champion Doug Kalitta has a class-best seven victories at the track, while Funny Car icon John Force has enjoyed an incredible 16 overall victories in Pomona. In Pro Stock, the facility has always been good to Greg Anderson, with the veteran piling up 14 wins in Pomona.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals will also feature action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

Fans can expect more magical moments at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, starting with qualifying on Friday, qualifying and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on an action-packed Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, as top NHRA stars like Leah Pruett, Antron Brown, Brittany Force, Ron Capps, Robert Hight and Erica Enders all look to shine early in the 2024 campaign.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.campingworld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.