Ron Atapattu and Kevin Madsen Earn Double Podiums in USA Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals

Vallelunga, Spain, November 20 – Ron Atapattu and Kevin Madsen competed in the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series season finale at the historic 4-kilometer Vallelunga Circuit near Rome, Italy. The duo raced the No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Super Trofeo EVO2 in the AM-LC class for the 10th edition of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals.

An announced 85 cars from around the world were competing and challenging one another for podium finishes across two separate regional races and two World Final races.

The Lamborghini Broward team did not have a good start to the race week when Atapattu and Madsen were unable to practice or qualify due to a needed fuel cell change necessitated after a safety inspection. That required the Miami-based ANSA team, who prepares and fields the car, to pull the engine, gear box and fuel system before they could bring the car on the grid. They were fortunate to receive support from a competing American team, the Indianapolis-based WTRAndretti team, who assisted the crew to work through the night to get the car prepared, showing the true spirit of racing.

With no qualifying time, the No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Super Trofeo EVO2 had to start from the 27th position on the grid for the USA Race 1. That only gave Atapattu and Madsen the determination they needed to push against all odds to finish third in class and 12th overall and be able to proudly raise their trophies from the podium after an amazing drive.

For USA Race 2, Madsen started from last on the grid. He fought hard during the first part of the race and was leading in class when he pitted for a mandatory pit stop. Atapattu took the wheel and maintained a strong drive, including a hard charge after losing some positions, and finished third in class in spectacular form.

The impressive drives by Atapattu and Madsen in the No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Super Trofeo EVO2 awarded them with back-to-back podium appearances at the biggest Lamborghini races in the world. Following two previous podium finishes, including a victory at the season opener at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif., in Monterey, solidified an amazing partial season in the 2023 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for the well paired duo.

Quotes:

Ron Atapattu, Team Owner/Driver, No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea Super Trofeo EVO2:

“We were not lucky this year, experiencing mid-season engine issues at Indianapolis and rear axle failure while leading at Road America. This weekend went south when we were blinded-sided by Italian track folks with a safety inspection that required us to change the fuel cell. The team worked tirelessly all night to pull the engine, gear box and fuel system. After all this we are super happy to take two podium finishes this weekend. We are back and it was a great way to close out the North America season!”

Kevin Madsen, Driver, No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea Super Trofeo EVO2:

Regarding USA Race 1:

“Holy cow! With the car never touching the track in practice or qualifying, who would have thought we’d charge like an elephant to the front and end up on podium. Thanks to the team at ANSA, Lamborghini, and Wayne Taylor Racing for getting the new fuel cell in our car. Great drive for Ron and glad I could cut through the field after he gave me the car in Race 1.”

Regarding USA Race 2:

“For Race 2 I took the green starting from dead last in 27th position due to us missing qualifying and was happy to quickly make my way through the field. I’m told I turned the car over to Ron first in class, so it was clear the team and engineers did a great job to get us there. Ron stayed competitive in the field and brought us home our second podium here in Italy!”

The World Final races featured a race each day on Saturday and Sunday between 82 entrants from all Lamborghini Squadra Corse series around the globe – Europe, Asia, and North America at Autodromo Vallelunga in front of over 10,000 spectators.

In the World Finals qualifying, both Atapattu and Madsen had strong drives. Atapattu clocked his fastest lap of the weekend. In the end Madsen qualified fourth overall for an impressive result.

The World Finals Race 1 featured 40 cars in the AM-LC class race, which saw a number of cautions and accidents on course, which the No. 124 drivers had to negotiate through in order to remain in the race. Atapattu drove a clean stint and turned the ‘Raging Bull’ over to Madsen, who also had to manage accidents and traffic. On the final lap his luck ran out when he was hit from the rear, which sent him into the car in front. Then another car came from off in a gravel trap back on track into Madsen before spinning ahead of him and into the wall. They felt fortunate to cross the line in 15th position after starting in 38th and with only needing splitter and diffuser repairs afterward.

In World Finals Race 2 much of the same on track chaos was experienced with several drivers wrecking and more caution flags displayed. They were pleased to start the No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Super Trofeo EVO2 from fourth on the grid with Madsen as starting driver. He managed to turn the car over to Atapattu in third place. Ron drove a solid race and kept clean from the further Race 2 madness to finish with an impressive 12th in class/19th overall place finish in the ultra-competitive nearly 40-car field.

Quotes:

Ron Atapattu, Team Owner/Driver, No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea Super Trofeo EVO2:

“The World Final races were not for the weak at heart. With so many cars and different skill level drivers on track, there were plenty of accidents to try to avoid to even stay in the race. We managed it for the most part and finished both races. It would have been great to be on the podium again but considering all the chaos, we were glad for a solid finish in both races.”

Kevin Madsen, Driver, No. 124 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea Super Trofeo EVO2:

Regarding World Finals Qualifying:

“What an epic qualifying for the No. 124 Lamborghini Broward car. Ron had his best lap of the weekend. Just a great follow up to everything we trained for on the sim. I have to thank Tom and Pinky, our engineers, who gave us a fantastic car. We’re running an old ABS system in the car that no one else uses anymore so we knew we had to engineer around it and push as a driver to make up for that time loss. I’m so happy to snag fourth overall for Race 2 in a super competitive global 40 car field. Everyone involved here on the team should be proud.”

Regarding World Finals Race 1:

“Ron did a fantastic job in keeping the car clean in a race strewn with yellows. I hopped in and really had to be super cautious moving past every car. There were also a lot of wrecks I had to avoid and multiple yellows. In the end we avoided any trouble and made it through over half the 40-car field but on the final lap, after a yellow packed the field up, it really got bad. I was hit from behind multiple times in Turn 11 with the first hit sending me into the car ahead. Then in the final corner a car that was off track came back on track and down into me before spinning. It was just a battleground out there but happy to get to the finish with minimal bruising.”

Regarding World Finals Race 2:

“It felt great starting fourth on the grid to keep ahead of a lot of the trouble going on mid-pack. The power steering issues I had in qualifying, which gave me a bicep workout, were resolved and the car mostly patched up after the hits we took in Race 1 from competitors. I turned the car over to Ron in third and he drove solid all the way to the checkered. What a great end to the weekend.

“There were a lot of contact and yellows and crashes in both world finals races. Ron did a great job staying away from most of the trouble out there and bringing it home in both World Final races.”

This weekend concludes the Lamborghini Super Trofeo season for 2023. No plans or announcement have yet been made for 2024.

Warren Henry Auto Group’s Lamborghini Broward, located in Davie, Florida, serves as a sponsor and partner for the Wild Elephant Racing team.

Supporting partners for the Wild Elephant Racing team include Lamborghini Broward, elephantea, ShipOCI, Star Warehouse, Hippogriff Racing Co., Racers Safety Source, and CXC Simulations.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of nearly 500 employees, six different retail locations, and 17 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company’s headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit: www.warrenhenryauto.com.

For more information, please go to: www.wildelephantracing.com.