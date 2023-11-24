Broadcaster Jennie Gow makes a welcome return to the commentary box for Extreme E Season 3 finale

24 November 2023, London: Extreme E is delighted to welcome back broadcaster Jennie Gow to its commentary team for the Season 3 finale next week (2-3 December).

Jennie, who suffered a devastating stroke back in December 2022, will now return to join the all-star commentary crew of Andrew Coley and Jess Rodgers for the forthcoming season finale, the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in Chile.

Jennie has been a well-known face and voice on the motorsport stage for almost two decades. After spearheading BBC Sport’s coverage of MotoGP, she then switched from two wheels to four when she joined BBC Radio 5 live as the station’s Formula One pit-lane reporter and presenter, a role she has also recently returned to. She has also presented Extreme E’s sister series, Formula E, for both BBC and ITV.

After her stroke almost a year ago, which severely affected her speech and the right side of her body, Jennie has spent most of this year learning to write and talk again. During her intense recovery and rehabilitation, she has also been on a mission to share her experience and ‘shine a light on stroke survivors’ in the hope of helping those affected by stroke.

On returning to Extreme E for the 2023 season finale in Chile, Jennie said: “I am beyond happy to be returning to Extreme E. This will be the first time I’m returning to the commentary box for any motorsport race, and I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the microphone.

“My recovery this year has been an incredible journey, filled with ups and downs, but the unwavering support from the motorsport community and my loved ones has given me a lot of strength throughout this time. I’m thrilled to return to what I’m most passionate about and continue to be a part of Extreme E and the whole motorsport family.”

Ali Russell, Extreme E Managing Director, said: “Jennie’s return to our commentary team is a significant moment for Extreme E. She is an absolute professional and her expertise is massively respected within our sport.

“We are thrilled to welcome her back the gallery as she joins Andrew Coley and Jess Rodgers for the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in Chile. Her journey of recovery is an inspiration – we wish her well and we couldn’t be happier to have her back with us.”

Matt Beal, Director of Broadcast – Executive producer – Extreme E, Aurora Worldwide, said: “We’re so pleased to have Jennie return to the commentary box in time for the Extreme E season finale in Chile. Her recovery has been remarkable and we have been keen to give Jennie has much time as she needed before she felt ready to return. She’ll be joined by her great co-commentary team-mates Andrew Coley and Jess Rodgers, who will make sure she is totally supported as she returns to the microphone from the first session on Friday. It’s great to welcome Jennie back to the gallery.”

The 46-year-old joined Extreme E’s commentary team back in 2021, alongside Andrew Coley, to tell the story of Extreme E’s inaugural campaign.

Based at Aurora Media’s London studio, Jennie said at the time of her appointment: “Diversity and inclusion are so important in the future growth of motorsport. This is a powerful moment in time where men and women will be represented in every (Extreme E) team. It seems only right, therefore, that there is a mixed team in the commentary box, too.”

