NHRA AND FOX SPORTS RELEASE TV SCHEDULE FOR 2024 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 28, 2023) – The NHRA and FOX Sports today announced the television schedule for the upcoming 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, which includes eight broadcasts on the FOX broadcast network.

All 21 races, plus the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout events in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout events in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. The 2024 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series opens on March 7-10 with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, with the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout being showcased at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 9 on FS1 and eliminations following the next day.

For the fourth consecutive season, a race in September in the Countdown to the Championship will also air on FOX adjacent to a FOX NFL broadcast, allowing NHRA to enjoy a huge platform during its playoffs. That opportunity has continually led to huge audiences, including an average of more than 1.5 million viewers on FOX last year during the broadcast from Maple Grove Raceway.

That marks the final race of the season appearing on the FOX broadcast network, following a summer filled with incredible racing action on the broadcast network. Along with a race to-be-determined on FOX, that includes the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk (June 30), the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways (July 21), the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals from Sonoma Raceway (July 28), the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals from Brainerd International Raceway (Aug. 18) and the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout in Indy (Sept. 1).

The prestigious 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, the world’s biggest drag race, will also air from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on both FOX and FS1, including five hours of eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 to give fans extensive coverage from the Big Go. A year ago, nearly 2.1 million viewers tuned into original airings of the event, the most for original broadcasts of The Big Go since 2017.

In all, six of the early-season broadcasts on FS1 will enjoy NASCAR lead-ins, putting in NHRA in a prime viewership window. Each of the NHRA All-Star Callout events will receive their own show on Saturday as well, with the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout airing at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18 on FS1 from Chicago, and the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout airing at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 27 from Sonoma.

The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the NFL adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and five hours of finals coverage at the NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting numerous Telly awards in 2023.

FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series across the FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX Sports app.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

2024 NHRA on FOX Sports Television Schedule (all times Eastern)

March 9 Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout Gainesville 7:00 PM FS1 March 10 NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville 9:00 PM FS1 March 24 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Pomona 7:00 PM FS1 April 7 NHRA Arizona Nationals Phoenix 6:30 PM FS1 April 14 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Las Vegas 7:00 PM FS1 April 28 Circle K NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Charlotte 6:00 PM FS1 May 18 GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout Chicago 7:00 PM FS1 May 19 Gerber Collison & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals Chicago 4:00 PM FS1 June 2 NHRA New England Nationals Epping 1:00 PM FS1 June 9 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Bristol 7:00 PM FS1 June 23 Virginia NHRA Nationals Richmond 3:00 PM TBD June 30 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Norwalk 2:00 PM FOX July 14 TBD TBD 3:00 PM FS1 July 21 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals Seattle 4:00 PM FOX July 27 GETTRX NHRA PSM All-Star Callout Sonoma 6:00 PM TBD July 28 Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma 4:00 PM FOX Aug. 18 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brainerd 3:00 PM FOX Sept. 1 Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout Indianapolis 5:00 PM FOX Sept. 2 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals Indianapolis 12:00 PM FS1 Sept. 2 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals Indianapolis 2:00 PM FS1

Countdown to the Championship Television Schedule

Sept. 15 Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Reading 2:00 PM TBD Sept. 22 Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals Charlotte 3:00 PM TBD Sept. 29 NHRA Midwest Nationals St. Louis 3:00 PM FS1 Oct. 13 Texas NHRA FallNationals Dallas 4:00 PM FS1 Nov. 3 NHRA Nevada Nationals Las Vegas 5:00 PM FS1 Nov. 17 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals Pomona 4:00 PM FS1

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.campingworld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.