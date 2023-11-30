Flying Lizard Motorsports Lays Groundwork for 2024 Race Season

PHOENIX, Ariz., (November 30, 2023) – With the 2023 race season coming to a close just two weeks ago at the Lamborghini World Finals in Italy, the group at Flying Lizard Motorsports are running full speed ahead into preparations for what will be a monumental year for the 14-time sports car racing champions. The operations for the sports car racing champions will operate out of a new facility as the team welcomes new faces to its operations.

Success-Billed 2023 Season

This year, Flying Lizard Motorsports was once again a dominating force in SRO America’s Pirelli GT4 America series, claiming the team championship title with their two-car Aston Martin Vantage GT4 with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee and Jason Bell and Michael Cooper. In the GT America Powered by AWS GT4 class, Jason Bell triumphantly claimed the driver champion title with 15 podiums and two wins, paired with the Lizards in securing the team championship honors as well.

Additionally, in collaboration with TKO Motorsport, the team played a pivotal role in Memo Gidley’s successful full-season effort in the GT America GT3 class, where once again, the group swept the team and driver championships.

In Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, the team expanded from a two car to a four-car effort for the 2023 season. Lizard veterans Slade Stewart (with co-driver Andy Lee) and Tom Tait (with one-off co-driver Guy Cosmo) returned to the series to face new and exciting challenges as the team welcomed Super Trofeo rookies Paul Nemschoff (with co-driver Marc Miller) and Chris Bellomo (with co-driver Johannes van Overbeek). Together, the entire program celebrated nine podiums and 22 top-five finishes throughout the course of the season, landing Lamborghini Newport Beach a fourth-place spot in the dealership championship standings.

To date, Flying Lizard Motorsports-managed programs have accumulated 24 team and driver championship titles in 19 race seasons.

Jeff Lohman Joins the Lizards

As the team continues to put the final pieces in place for another season in the various series under the SRO America umbrella, they have signed seasoned motorsports engineer Jeff Lohman to join the team. With an impressive career spanning Indy Cars to prototypes, Lohman has most recently worked with prestigious team Wayne Taylor Racing’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo program.

“Jeff’s engineering prowess and work ethic are unparalleled and having personally worked with him in the past during my driving career, I have full confidence in his ability to elevate our performance,” said Flying Lizard Program Manager Darren Law.

Lohman will work both on the team’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America efforts as well as the team’s to-be-announced GT4 racing program in SRO America.

Approaching Race Shop Relocation

As previously announced, after 19 years of operating out of Sonoma Raceway in California, the team will move into their brand-new facility at APEX Motor Club in Phoenix, Arizona. The move from the team’s four California-based shops to Arizona has been a massive undertaking, with the transport of almost two decades of equipment, machinery, merchandise, memorabilia, trophies and more to the new facility. The construction of the brand-new shop will be complete at the end of December, and the team will move into the state-of-the-art complex as they celebrate the new year.

In the meantime, the team continues to finalize the final pieces and players for the race season ahead, looking to add to the team’s illustrious history as they begin their 20th year of professional motorsport competition.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.