Formula G announces partnership with MPA

Formula G and leading motorsport agency MPA have today (30/11/23) announced a partnership for 2024.

MPA is set to lead in all aspects of public relations (PR) and communications, as well as manage all social media accounts, for the groundbreaking world’s first all-electric, dual-powered, open-wheel motorsport series.

The series, founded by Dilbagh Gill and Nick Heidfeld, is slated for launch in 2024 and plans to take on four regions in what can only be described as a truly global championship.

Hitting a milestone 40th birthday in 2024, MPA has an admirable pedigree within the motorsport sphere. During this history, the brand has represented a great range of illustrious championships across motorsport and Formula G is excited to work with the well-respected motorsport entity in its debut year.

Aligning with the beliefs and core values of the championship, MPA is delighted to collaborate with a motorsport series committed to advancing the future of the sport.

Deborah Tee, Chief Executive Officer at MPA, said: “We are delighted to lead the communications efforts of Formula G, a pioneering new racing series which is full of innovation and ambition. Everyone at MPA is excited to see how this championship will progress ahead of launching next year and we are thrilled to be a part of that journey.

“The potential of Formula G is huge, and we look forward to bring our expertise to the series as it develops into 2024 and beyond.”

Featuring an open-wheel car with a distinctive technical capability allowing it to be driven at reduced power by one participant and at full power by a more experienced driver, Formula G promises to revolutionise the future of electric motorsport. The competition will be divided into two categories: 20 participants will race in the reduced-power race FG-2, while another 20 will compete in the full-powered FG-1 Championship.

Formula G is positioned to reshape the motorsport landscape by delivering affordable, accessible, thrilling, and fiercely competitive electric open-wheel racing that is set to captivate enthusiasts worldwide.

Updates regarding development, drivers, teams, and partners will be announced in the coming months. Please visit the Formula G website for more details.

