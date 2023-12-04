EpiCar Announces Commission-Free First Car Purchase Offer for Dealers

EpiCar, a used car marketplace with vehicles from private owners, is excited to announce a special offer for auto dealers. For a limited time, dealers who register on the EpiCar marketplace can make their first vehicle purchase with absolutely no platform commission fee. This offer is designed to welcome new dealers to experience the benefits of EpiCar’s unique auction-style marketplace.

EpiCar’s mission is to help dealers expand their inventory with ease. The company is setting itself apart with a fresh approach of connecting dealers with private car sellers. EpiCar not only provides a reliable source of cars but also ensures that the vehicle selection and purchasing process is familiar and efficient for dealers, resembling auction-style methods like those of Manheim and Adesa.

This commission-free offer on the first purchase is EpiCar’s way of inviting dealers to see the value and convenience that the company brings to the table, without any initial financial commitment.

The offer is available immediately to all new dealers signing up on the EpiCar platform. EpiCar provides a user-friendly interface, AI-driven vehicle assessments, and a transparent bidding process, making it easier than ever for dealers to find the right vehicles for their inventory.

To register with EpiCar, please follow the link: Epicar.ai.