RFK Racing, Fastenal Unveil 2024 Primary Scheme

Chris Buescher’s 2024 Fastenal Scheme On-Track This Week at Phoenix Test

CONCORD, N.C. (Dec. 5, 2023) – As Chris Buescher hits the track for two days of testing at Phoenix Raceway this week, RFK and Fastenal unveils its new and improved Fastenal scheme for Buescher’s 2024 No. 17 Ford, the first unveil of its kind among the Ford Performance teams.

“First off, we’re thankful to Fastenal’s continued years of dedication to our race team and our continued success,” said Buescher, who has four wins in the last two NASCAR Cup Series seasons. “Fans across the country have grown to recognize and appreciate the iconic Fastenal blue scheme, and we’re excited to roll out a new look on that car this week in Phoenix. 2024 is already off and running, and we can’t wait to officially hit the track next February.”

Ford will have a familiar yet fresh look in 2024 as the Mustang Dark Horse heads to the top level of NASCAR. The street model of the Dark Horse was unveiled as a street car in late 2022, marking the seventh generation of the Mustang nameplate. Now, the improved look features a sleek new nose on the front end, coupled with character lines that stretch from the fenders to the door. RFK is the first known team in the NCS to unveil a 2024 scheme on the new Ford body.

Fastenal enters its 14th season as a partner of RFK in 2024 with Buescher behind the wheel for his ninth Cup season. He advanced to the Round of 8 in this season’s NASCAR Playoffs, and ultimately finished seventh in the final points standings, setting career highs in every statistical category.

The two-day Phoenix test gets underway Tuesday morning with six cars on track, and Buescher joining 2023 NASCAR Cup Champion Ryan Blaney as the two Ford participants. Stay tuned to @RFKRacing on social for coverage from Phoenix.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.