LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ™ Announces Partnership with AdventHealth

STATESVILLE, N.C. (December 5, 2023) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced the Club will join forces with AdventHealth in 2024 to field the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for driver Erik Jones in six NASCAR Cup Series races including the season-opening 2024 DAYTONA 500. Additionally, AdventHealth will compete in three events with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and drivers Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson and are looking forward to a winning 2024 race season. AdventHealth has been a sponsor in the sport since 2015 and we appreciate the opportunity to provide care for this team and the passionate NASCAR fan base. Together we can make a tremendous impact in our communities and ensure more people have the opportunity to access whole-person care,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth.

The announcement came as Jones and the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team participated in a NASCAR test session at Phoenix Raceway on Dec. 5 and 6. This day marks the inaugural on-track outing for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB since its manufacturer switched from Chevrolet to Toyota.

With more than 50 hospitals in nine states, racetracks like Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway are all located within an AdventHealth market and near an AdventHealth facility.

“This is a great partnership for me on the professional and personal level,” said Jones. “Healthcare is one of my key pillars in the Erik Jones Foundation and when I met with the leadership of AdventHealth our values aligned instantly. I hope we can forge a great path together in this new relationship and do many things to positively impact the community both around the tracks and across the U.S.”

“This is a wonderful day for LEGACY M.C.,” said co-owner Johnson. “AdventHealth believes health should be measured in terms of the whole person — body, mind and spirit. This partnership is a natural fit for our Club and I know we will do great things together. I can’t wait for this season to get started.”

In addition to the race team sponsorship, AdventHealth has enjoyed a relationship with the Daytona track since 2015. As the Official Healthcare Partner of Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth cares for more than 6,000 patients each year on-site. In addition, the faith-based not-for-profit healthcare system serves as the Official Health Care Provider for Kansas Speedway and the inaugural Chicago Street Course, which took place in July of this year.

The AdventHealth injector – or gate entrance – at the Daytona Beach, Florida track is a 20,000-plus-square-foot oasis within a concrete jungle. The hospital system’s injector features messages of health, well-being, and wholeness, as well as interactive games that naturally tie the sport of racing to health and wellness, testing race fans’ hand-eye coordination – a vital skill on the racetrack.

The 2024 NASCAR season kicks off on Feb. 4, 2024, at the L.A. Coliseum with the “Clash” exhibition event, followed two weeks later with 2024 Daytona Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth on Feb. 14 with DAYTONA 500 qualifying.

About AdventHealth: With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 90,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries with John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson. Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

