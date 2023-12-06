JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: FOOD CITY 500 AND WEATHER GUARD TRUCK RACE TICKETS ON SALE AT FOOD CITY STORES STARTING WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR tickets make the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Looking for cool holiday gift ideas for that special race fan in your life? Look no further than your neighborhood Food City store, which will be offering specially-priced grandstand tickets for the Food City 500 and Weather Guard Truck Race starting today at all of their locations.

The Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series event will be held on the all-concrete half-mile at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17, and the Weather Guard Truck Race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be held on Saturday night, March 16, under the lights.

By purchasing now, fans can get their Food City 500 tickets for only $50 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Weather Guard Truck Race tickets are also available at Food City stores starting at $30 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

All tickets purchased through Food City are blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. Tickets will be emailed to the customer within seven days of the purchase. The final day to purchase Food City 500 race tickets in-store will be Wednesday, March 6.

NASCAR Nation will have an early chance to see all of their favorite cars and stars mix it up in close confines when the NASCAR Cup Series visits its first short track of the 2024 season with the Food City 500 on March 17. The race will be headlined by defending champ Ryan Blaney and a host of top challengers are expected to compete, including Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, to name a few. The race will be televised live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET, with live radio coverage provided by PRN Radio.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also will make its short track debut on Bristol’s high banks under the lights during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday night, March 16. A strong group of contenders are expected to be racing to claim a famed BMS Gladiator Sword, led by defending champ Ben Rhodes, and tough challengers Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez, among others. The 200-lap race will be televised live on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET with live radio coverage provided by MRN Radio.

For more information, please drop by your neighborhood Food City store or visit us online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.

About Food City

Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second-longest in NASCAR. Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Foody City’s parent company) operates 153 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. For more information, visit their website at www.foodcity.com.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and each spring from 2021-2023, it was converted to a temporary dirt track to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, Inc., a publicly traded company that is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.