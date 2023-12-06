SPEEDWAY CHILDREN’S CHARITIES DISTRIBUTES $210,180 TO BENEFIT MORE THAN 26,000 LOCAL CHILDREN IN NEED

Annual grant-giving ceremony held along with return of Texas Motor Speedway tradition tree-lighting

Grants will help more than 26,000 children through organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties

Speedway Children’s Charities Texas surpasses $12 million in grants provided since 1997

FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 5, 2023) – A holiday favorite began anew at Texas Motor Speedway with the return of the Christmas tree lighting that opened Speedway Children’s Charities annual grant ceremony where $210,180 was distributed to 22 organizations serving more than 26,000 children in need in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter also provided 50 kids’ bicycles and helmets to both children who attended the event as well as organizations that will distribute them for the holidays to local North Texas children.

The event, which included a visit from Santa Claus and the lighting of the 42-foot white fir tree by KDFW FOX 4 sports director Mike Doocy and co-anchor Sam Gannon, took place on stage in the circle drive of The Speedway Club building.

“It is an honor to provide grants to these amazing organizations and help them continue their work serving the critical needs of North Texas children,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “I can’t thank enough the wonderful agencies we have worked with this year and for the past 27 years to make a difference in children’s lives.”

Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $12 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. SCC Texas raises money throughout the year through a variety of fundraising events ranging from its annual clay shot and golf tournament to 50/50 raffles, charity track rides and much more.

The following organizations received 2022 Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter grants:

$20,000 – Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, Inc., Traffick911

$19,180 – Cumberland Youth & Family Services

$15,000 – Hope Supply Co, Under 1 Roof,

$10,000 – Christian Community Action, God’s Company (dba Food for the Soul), Health Services of North Texas, Inc. (HSNT), JOURNEY TO DREAM FOUNDATION, Neuro Assistance Foundation, PediPlace, Ranch Hands Rescue, Tarrant Area Food Bank

$7,000 – Network of Community Ministries

$5,000 – Camp Summit, Inc., Community Link, Frisco Fastpacs, Lovepacs, Metrocrest Services, Inc., Special Needs Gymnastics

$2,000 – Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas, Northwest ISD Education Foundation

