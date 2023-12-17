My official way too early 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff predictions

With 2 months remaining until the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season begins at Daytona, I thought I’d do what every sensible NASCAR fan does every offseason, and make way too early (and likely incorrect) Playoff predictions.

So without further ado, sit back, relax, and please, do not revisit this article after the regular season finale at Richmond on August 10th of next year.

Virtual Locks

Nothing is guaranteed in the wild world of NASCAR racing, but there are a few standout drivers who should have no issue making the postseason.

Corey Heim, No. 11 Toyota Tundra, TRICON Garage:

Coming off a Championship race that was disappointing on multiple counts for Heim, he’s looking to avenge his narrow loss and win his first NASCAR championship. Heim had 3 wins, 12 top 5’s, and 19 top 5’s in just 22 starts last year, and still won the regular season championship despite missing the race at Gateway. So long as the speed is still in the shop at Tricon, Corey Heim could be in a great position to win a Truck Series championship and cement his spot as a top 3 prospect in the sport.

Christian Eckes, No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing:

While Eckes narrowly missed the Final 4, he still won 4 races and proved his critics wrong. In his 2nd year with MHR, Eckes is primed to make the Championship 4 and compete against the big dogs. He could be asked to be a bit more consistent, as he only turned in 13 top tens last season, but as long as he puts his Silverado in Victory Lane, he’ll be a lock for the Playoffs.

Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Ford F-150, ThorSport Racing:

Coming off a quiet 2nd championship, Rhodes is aiming to have more winning speed in 2024. Only 7 top 5’s and 1 win for the team that eventually won the championship is a statline that seems a bit shocking, but in the Playoff era, all you have to do is perform at the right time. I think Rhodes at least doubles his win total from ‘23 in ‘24, and he’ll be coasting into the postseason.

Ty Majeski, No. 98 Ford F-150, Thorsport Racing:

Majeski only won once last season, at IRP, but it feels like there were at least 2 missed opportunities to get to Victory Lane. A pit road penalty at Richmond ruined one of the most dominating performances in Truck Series history and the rough weekend at Milwaukee (after fellow driver Carson Hocevar allegedly said the No. 98 team had their “superpower” taken away) seem like races that Majeski should want back. Going into his 3rd year with ThorSport, it seems like Majeski needs a big season to stay in a coveted seat, and I think he wins at least twice in the Regular season to slot himself into the Playoffs.

Feeling Alright, Alright, Alright…

I feel confident that these next few drivers will make the Playoffs, but I wouldn’t say they’re locks yet.

Nick Sanchez, No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado, Rev Racing:

While Sanchez didn’t get to Victory Lane in 2023, the rookie was the man to beat in Qualifying and finished top 10 in over half the races. (12) He goes into 2024 with big expectations, and I think he meets them, winning his first race and not having to worry about points as the regular season winds down.

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota Tundra, Halmar Friesen Racing:

Friesen had a pretty disappointing campaign in 2023, going winless, missing the Playoffs, and only finishing top 10 7 times. But in a weakened field, the veteran from Canada should have an easier time making the Playoff field. I think he will find Victory Lane before the postseason begins.

Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford F-150, ThorSport Racing:

What’s more impressive than Crafton’s 15 wins and 3 championships? The fact that in 8 years of them being in place, Matt Crafton has never missed the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. Heck, he’s never finished below 15th in the points and hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since 2006. Crafton has just snuck in the past couple of seasons, and I think he will do so again, but I simply can’t predict that the 47-year-old will miss the postseason, because there’s simply no evidence to suggest it. Will he break his 3-and-a-half-year winless streak dating back to Kansas in July of 2020? I doubt it, but don’t be surprised if the crafty vet gets back into Victory Lane.

By The Skin of Their Teeth

The Truck Series Playoff bubble battle usually comes down to the final few races, if not the final race. I think these last 3 drivers barely sneak into the 2024 Playoffs.

Layne Riggs, No. 38 Ford F-150, Front Row Motorsports

The No. 38 team took a step back with Zane Smith last year, but it was a lame-duck year for Smith, who was looking forward to his Cup Series plans in 2024 and beyond. While young, Layne Riggs has shown flashes of talent in the Truck Series over his select starts. Combining his raw talent, great equipment, and a veteran team, I think Riggs sneaks in. His best shot at a win is likely COTA. Riggs may not be the best road course racer, but the 38 truck is 3-0 in Austin, winning with Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith (twice) when the Truck Series ventured to the Texas road course.

Grant Enfinger, No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado, CR7 Racing

Though disappointed to come up just short of the championship, Enfinger still had a fantastic year in 2023. 3 wins gave way to his best season in quite a while. However, GMS shut down their Truck Series program after Phoenix, leaving Enfinger without a ride until he signed with CR7 Racing a few days ago. I think Enfinger is talented enough to lift sub-par equipment to the postseason, even if it’s just by a few points. Plus, Enfinger is an excellent superspeedway racer, and with the first 2 destinations on the schedule being Daytona & Atlanta, Enfinger has a decent chance to win his way into the Playoffs early in the year.

And finally…

Jake Garcia, No. 13 Ford F-150, ThorSport Racing

Garcia turned in a very solid effort in his rookie campaign, finishing 13th in points with 9 top 10s. In slightly better equipment and with a slightly weakened field, the path seems open for Garcia to make the Playoffs, however, narrow a margin it might be. He’ll have plenty of other drivers on his tail, but I think the strength of ThorSport lifts him into the Playoffs.

Close, but no Cigar

A few drivers that will narrowly miss out on the postseason…

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Toyota Tundra, TRICON Garage

Gray has been steadily improving over the past few seasons but hasn’t been able to finish the regular season as well as he’s started it. That issue will plague Gray again, as he’ll narrowly miss out on the postseason.

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Toyota Tundra, TRICON Garage

In what will be his first full-time year in the Truck Series, Gray’s path will be very similar to that of his brother. Gray will have a strong start, but will eventually fall off as crunch time grows near. Maybe in 2025, he’ll make the postseason for the first time.

Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 Chevrolet Silverado, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Since his win at Kentucky in 2019, Ankrum has missed the Playoffs in 3 out of the last 4 seasons. After leaving Hattori Racing for MHR, he’s hoping a new team will re-invigorate him. However, I think he still has a ways to go before he gets back in victory lane, or the championship conversation. I think he outperforms teammate Daniel Dye, who I predict to be nowhere near the bubble come Playoff time, but Ankrum needs to find consistent speed soon.

Matt Mills, No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado, Niece Motorsports

Mills impressed at Richmond last summer with KBM, and I think he’ll outrun Niece teammate Bayley Currey this year. However, he’s still young and doesn’t have a ton of experience in big-time moments. Mills will have his moments, and he’s driving for a great team, but it won’t be enough to lift him to the Playoffs.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado, Faction46

When I asked Thad Moffitt about his expectations for 2024, he said that he thinks the team could be in Playoff contention, running around 10th-15th. Seeing as Faction46 is a brand new race team, I’ll take the lower end of that, but I do think they’ll have a few solid runs, and have a good shot at winning the season opener at Daytona. A top 15 season in the points would be a fantastic jumping-off point for Lane Moore and the all-new Faction46 team.

Next 4 Out: Dean Thompson, Bayley Currey, Daniel Dye, Timmy Hill

There you have it, folks. My way too early Truck Series playoff predictions. Again, please don’t come back to this article after the regular season finale to see how many of my predictions have aged like milk.

Here’s to a great season of Truck Series Racing!