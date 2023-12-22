FIRST TESTS IN PORTUGAL FOR THE ISOTTA FRASCHINI DUQUEINE TEAM

Estoril (Portugal), 22 December 2023 – First tests with the Tipo 6 LMH – Competizione for the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team with drivers Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay ahead of the FIA WEC 2024 World Endurance Championship. With two days of testing in Estoril, Portugal, three of the four FIA homologation phases were concluded.

The Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Team, the official name for the 2024 season, is warming its engines ahead of the important world competition, with its first stop in Qatar, dedicated to race cars built for endurance races, including the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans. The team’s name was born from the union between the historic Italian car manufacturer, which will take care of technical management, and the French company Duqueine, which will focus instead on sporting activities.

In Portugal, alongside the already broken-in Jean-Karl Vernay, Alejandro García González, a young driver from Mexico, European endurance champion in the LMP3 class, tried his hand for the first time at the wheel of the prestigious vehicle crafted by the historic Milanese manufacturer. The Tipo 6 LMH – Competizione already promises high performance and excellent range; several sessions were held on the Lusitanian track to simulate the various phases of the race: more than 1,200 kilometers of testing to be prepared in the face of all eventualities.

Claudio Berro, member of the IF Board of Directors and Motorsport manager, commented, “I am very satisfied with the first test done by the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team. It was also Alex García’s first time driving a hypercar and he behaved very professionally, assisted by Jean -Karl Vernay. The two Portuguese days saw several long runs in which the car performed perfectly, which allowed us to collect a lot of information on the tires and on the set-up and aerodynamic settings.”

“We’re all very happy, it was a super productive session! We were lucky to have some great weather which meant we could run the car properly. We continued to improve the car setup, but all the systems are working well. It was also the first time for Alejandro behind the wheel of the Tipo 6 LMH – Competizione and was a great opportunity for me and our group of great engineers to introduce everything to him. We’re looking forward to the next test and to the first race in Qatar!” concluded Jean-Karl Vernay, one of the two team drivers.