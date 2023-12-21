Vision Wheel Becomes Sponsor of 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series

Vision Wheel will join UNLTD Off-Road Racing as a sponsor of the 2024 championship, series officials announced today. The season kicks off with the Parker 400, returning to Parker, Arizona on January 10-14, and continues with the BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 on March 6-10 in Las Vegas and the California 400 on October 2-6 in Barstow, California.

“We’re excited to have Vision Wheel on board for the entire 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing season,” said UNLTD CEO Matt Martelli. “They’ve been both a longtime partner of the Mint 400 and a founding sponsor of the California 300, so to expand our relationship to cover the whole three-race series is a natural fit. Be sure to check out Vision’s latest wheels at each of our events as some of the top names in the sport rely on them to get to the finish line!”

The 346 Storm Forged from Vision Wheel has been developed for drivers who push their UTVs to the extreme. After extreme testing in deserts from Arizona to Baja at the hands of winning racers like Phil Blurton, the 346 Storm Forged is ready to conquer any adventure you can dream up. Available in beadlock and non-beadlock versions, 4, 5, and 6 lug fitments, Polished or Gloss Black milled finishes, and 15×6 and 15×7 sizes with 15×10 coming soon. Available now to order through your preferred Vision Wheel dealer.

Founded in 1976, Vision Wheel is one of the nation’s leading providers of custom wheels for cars and trucks, and one of the first manufacturers of custom wheels and tires for ATVs, UTVs, and golf carts. Vision Wheel looks beyond the current trends and to the future in developing, manufacturing, and distributing its wheels.

Vision’s lines of street, race, off-road, and American Muscle wheels are distributed nationally and internationally through a trusted network of distributors. Vision Wheel also produces the Vision It AR app to allow users to see how their wheel of choice will look on their vehicle before purchase and installation. For more information on Vision Wheel, visit www.visionwheel.com.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.