Cagewrx Joins UNLTD Off-Road Racing as Official Series Sponsor

UNLTD Off-Road Racing officials are pleased to welcome Cagewrx as an official sponsor of the series for the 2024 season, kicking off January 10-14 in Parker, Arizona with the return of the Parker 400. As part of the agreement, Cagewrx will produce custom trophies for this year’s events, including the Parker 400, BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400, and California 300.

“We’re stoked to have Cagewrx on board with UNLTD Off-Road Racing as a series sponsor for 2024,” said UNLTD Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli. “With a full line of custom components for all of the biggest UTV manufacturers, they’re your one-stop shop for taking your UTV to the next level. We’re also thrilled to have them producing an epic line of custom trophies for the 2024 season, and we can’t wait to show them off all season long!”

Cagewrx was founded with the simple idea to bring top quality UTV roll cages and accessories to the market at competitive prices. We utilize the latest in CAD design software run by industry professionals, so we can produce UTV parts that are higher quality at a great value. Our Roll Cages are designed to go together easily and without the need for grinding or additional work. They can be welded on the chassis itself eliminating the need for a separate fixture. Our Cage Kits come with keyed notches on all the tube junctions assuring perfect alignment. A qualified welder, a tape measure and some ratchet straps are all that are required to assemble our Cage Kits!

At Cagewrx, we strive to make your buying process as easy as possible. Not only do you get the best products on the market, but you will get great customer service every step of the way. We list as much product information as possible to take the guess work out of your buying experience. From quality materials to top notch fabrication, Cagewrx is your one stop shop for your UTV. Still have questions? Email us at sales@cagewrx.com and a representative will get back to you shortly. For more information on Cagewrx, visit www.cagewrx.com.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

For more information on UNLTD Off-Road Racing visit unlimitedoffroadracing.com.