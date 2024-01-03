Unlimited Off-Road Racing names Dan Beaver Grand Marshal of The Parker 400

Iconic racer and former Parker Mayor to wave green flag for the 50th anniversary of the Parker 400

Unlimited Off-Road Racing announced today that Off-Road legend Dan Beaver has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Parker 400!

Beaver, a multi-time Parker 400 Class Champion, and former Mayor of Parker, has now been added to the illustrious list of racers and personalities who have had the privilege of serving as the grand marshal for “The Parker 400” since its debut in 1971. Beaver has been instrumental in keeping off-road racing alive in Western Arizona and the Parker area for over 40 years. Beaver also has more green flag starts in the Parker 400 than any driver in history. To inaugurate a week filled with exciting Parker 400 off-road racing activities, he will spearhead “The Parker 400 Downtown Experience” on Thursday, January 11th, starting at 8am in Downtown Parker.

“Dan and his family have played a major part in making the town of Parker a pillar of off-road racing culture by racing, promotion, and supporting The Parker 400 for decades. We are excited to now have the wheel to guide this epic off-road race into future prosperity with the help and guidance from Dan and the local community. Just like The Mint 400, the legacy of this race is important to our culture!” stated Unlimited Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli.

“The Martelli Brothers understand the value of The Parker 400 and the Town of Parker. The immense amount of preliminary work they have done, their efforts to become members of the community here in Parker, and the outreach they have already done, has set a tone for the race’s future. I am honored to be the Grand Marshal for the return of this epic race. It’s important to the community of Parker both financially and spiritually to show the world that small-town America matters. I believe that their vision for the Parker 400 is what will return The Parker 400 to its former glory and beyond.” commented Beaver.

About The Parker 400 (theparker400.com)

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

For more info on The Parker 400 go to theparker400.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.