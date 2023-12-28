Darren Law Returns to Driver’s Seat for Hankook 24H Dubai with CP Racing

PHOENIX, Ariz. (December 28, 2023) – Darren Law will be celebrating his newly-awarded status as a Bronze-rated race car driver by starting the 2024 race season off with the Hankook 24H Dubai with CP Racing. Law will run the No. 85 Mercedes-AM GT3 Evo with Charles Espenlaub, Charlie Putman, Shane Lewis, and Joe Foster, who recently achieved victory at the Hankook 12H Kuwait.

“I am excited to get back behind the wheel of a GT3 car and it couldn’t be with a better group of people,” said Law. “I have to thank Charles Espenlaub and Charlie Putman for asking me to join them. I joined them in 2019 for the 24 hours of Barcelona in their AMG Mercedes GT3 and we finished fourth that year. I have known everyone on this team for a long time. Charlie, Charles, Shane, and Joe are all great drivers and they proved it in December with the win in the 12-hour of Kuwait. They have a great program and I look forward to the race next month.”

Law joined the effort before the recently announced postponement from the original January 12-14 dates to the new weekend dates of January 26-28. Though he spends most of his day running Flying Lizard Motorsports as a co-owner and Program Manager, Law brings extensive motorsport experience as a driver. He made his sports car racing debut in 1998, building a successful career predominately in the Rolex Sports Car Series and American Le Mans Series, celebrating success at prestigious races like the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

With over 70 cars entered in the event, the multi-class endurance race is a fan-favorite among sports car racing enthusiasts. Held at the Dubai Autodrome, the event underwent a date change due to shipping complications in the southern region of the Red Sea. With the new date set, the participants of the Creventic series will focus forward to prepare for the big event, which will begin Saturday, January 27 at 1:00 PM GST, 4:00 AM Eastern. The race will air live on youtube.com/@24Hseries.