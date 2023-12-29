Ty Dillon joins Rackley W.A.R. for full-time Truck Series return in 2024

Ty Dillon has been named the newest, full-time competitor of the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Rackley W.A.R. for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 31-year-old Dillon from Welcome, North Carolina, is coming off a full-time Cup Series campaign with Spire Motorsports, where he generated an average-finishing result of 27.5, including a season-best 11th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in August, before settling in 32nd place in the final driver’s standings. Previously, he competed on a full-time Cup basis for Petty GMS Motorsports, where he notched a season-best 10th-place result at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course and an average-finishing result of 22.6 before ending up in 29th place in the 2022 final standings.

The move for Dillon is set to mark his first start in the Truck Series since competing in the 2021 series’ finale at Phoenix Raceway for Bret Holmes Racing. It is also set to mark his first full-time campaign in the series since 2013, where he won two races and settled in a career-best runner-up spot in the final standings.

“I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me,” Dillon said. “I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season. Rackley W.A.R. has built a solid foundation and it’s an honor to be a part of taking them to the winning level they want to be at. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity and ready to get started in Daytona.”

The Truck Series is the series which Dillon made his inaugural presence within NASCAR’s top three national touring series, which occurred in 2011 as he was competing for the ARCA Menards Series championship. During the season, he competed in the final three events of the season for Kevin Harvick Inc., where he notched a strong third-place finish during the season’s penultimate event at Texas Motor Speedway.

The next two seasons, Dillon piloted the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for Richard Childress Racing in the Truck Series. During the two-year span, the North Carolina native scored a combined three victories, four poles, 16 top-five results, 29 top-10 results, 665 laps led and average-finishing results within the top 10. He was also a championship contender during both seasons, where he ended up in fourth place in the 2012 final standings and claimed the Rookie-of-the-Year title before ending up in the runner-up spot in 2013.

Through 58 previous starts in the Truck Series (2011-15, 2017-18, 2021), Dillon has achieved three victories, five poles, 20 top-five results, 36 top-10 results, 702 laps led and an average-finishing result of 10.0.

In addition to the Truck Series, Dillon has made 164 career starts in the Xfinity Series, with his top accomplishments including achieving a single series’ victory occurring at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014 and claiming top-five results in the final standings between 2014 and 2016. He has also made 238 career starts in the Cup Series, where he has generated two top-five results, including a career-best third-place finish at Talladega in October 2020, and seven top-10 results.

“We are excited to announce Ty Dillon as the driver for Rackley W.A.R. in the NASCAR Truck Series.” Willie Allen, President and Chief Operating Officer, said. “Ty’s exceptional talent is a perfect fit for our team as we elevate our engineering and technological capabilities to new heights. We’re investing in cutting-edge technology and innovative engineering to ensure Ty has one the most competitive trucks on the track. This season marks a new chapter for our team. We’re ready to showcase our progress and for a championship run. We look forward to making this season the new benchmark in our racing history.”

Entering the 2024 Truck Series season, Dillon is set to become the 11th competitor overall to campaign in at least one Truck event for Rackley W.A.R. Recently, the team’s No. 25 entry was piloted by Matt DiBenedetto, who recorded the team’s first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022 and made the 2023 Truck Playoffs before being eliminated at the conclusion of the Round of 10. With three races remaining on the 2023 schedule, however, Rackley and DiBenedetto parted ways, with Chandler Smith, Trevor Bayne and Stefan Parsons each piloting the entry throughout the final three-scheduled events. With the team’s No. 25 entry ending up in ninth place in the final owner’s standings, Rackley W.A.R. strives to extend its competitive form entering the 2024 season.

Dillon’s No. 25 Chevrolet entry will be primarily sponsored by Rackley Roofing Company, Inc. for 16 of the 23 events on the 2024 Truck Series schedule.

“Racing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is extremely competitive. Over these last three years, we have learned a ton of what to do and what not to do,” Curtis Sutton, Rackley W.A.R. Chief Executive Officer, said. “I believe we have put a team together with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado, where great things are in store in 2024 for this team, our sponsors and everyone who supports this organization, including Chevrolet Motorsports.”

Dillon’s first full-time campaign with Rackley W.A.R. in the Craftsman Truck Series is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh From Florida 250. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to air on February 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.