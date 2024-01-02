Shane van Gisbergen joins Pinnacle Racing Group for 2024 ARCA opener at Daytona

Shane van Gisbergen will be joining forces with Pinnacle Racing Group for the 2024 ARCA Menards Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway in February.

The news comes nearly a month after the three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand was announced to compete in the ARCA opener at Daytona as a required procedure to gain approval for a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, which van Gisbergen is set to embark with Kaulig Racing in 2024. His car number and sponsorship details with Pinnacle Racing Group remain to be determined.

The 34-year-old van Gisbergen is coming off an historic debut season in NASCAR, where he piloted Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry to his first Cup Series career victory in his series’ debut at the Chicago Street Course last July. In doing so, he became the first competitor to win in a Cup Series debut since Johnny Rutherford made the last accomplishment at Daytona International Speedway in 1963. He also became the first New Zealander to win in NASCAR’s premier series.

Following his victory at Chicago, van Gisbergen would make his Craftsman Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in August, where he finished 19th before finishing 10th in his second Cup career start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course two days later.

For the 2024 season, van Gisbergen is set to campaign in his first full-time stint in the Xfinity Series, where he will be driving the No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing in an alliance with Trackhouse Racing. He will also make seven Cup Series starts with Trackhouse Racing this season, beginning at Circuit of the Americas in March and including by both Talladega Superspeedway events (April & October), the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Chicago Street Course in July, Watkins Glen International in September and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

Shane van Gisbergen’s first career start in the ARCA Menards Series with Pinnacle Racing Group at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to occur on February 17 and air at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. His first full-time season in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing will follow suit on the same day as the event’s coverage is set to air at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.