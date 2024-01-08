Kaulig Racing reveals 2024 Cup Series crew chief lineup

Kaulig Racing took to social media to reveal its crew chief lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season which features a new addition alongside a returning notable.

The person who is new to the team for this upcoming season is Travis Mack, who will assume two roles, the first as crew chief for Kaulig’s No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry in the Cup Series and the other as technical director for Kaulig’s Cup program.

Mack, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, joins Kaulig Racing after spending the previous three seasons at Trackhouse Racing, where he worked as Daniel Suarez’s Cup crew chief. He achieved his first career victory at Sonoma Raceway in June 2022, the same day where Suarez notched his first Cup career victory that enabled them to make the 2022 Cup Playoffs. Mack was also a crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in two Cup events in 2017 and for Kasey Kahne in 15 events in 2018.

Through 124 appearances as a Cup Series crew chief, Mack achieved one victory, one pole, 10 top-five and 27 top-10 results while working with three competitors. He also worked as a crew chief for 79 Xfinity Series events, where he achieved his lone victory at Daytona International Speedway in February 2019 with Michael Annett while working for JR Motorsports.

Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry is set to be piloted by multiple competitors for the 2024 Cup Series season, starting with AJ Allmendinger competing in this year’s 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February. The remainder of the entry’s driver lineup and schedule for the 2024 season remains to be determined.

Returning to Kaulig Racing is Trent Owens, who will continue to work atop the pit box of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a crew chief and for Daniel Hemric, the 2021 Xfinity Series champion who returns to the Cup Series after spending the previous three seasons in the Xfinity Series, including the last two with Kaulig Racing as he made the Xfinity Playoffs and settled in the top 10 in the final driver’s standings during both seasons.

Owens, a native of Davidson, North Carolina, is coming off his second full-time season as a Cup Series crew chief for Kaulig’s No. 31 entry that was piloted by Justin Haley. During the two-year stint, the duo achieved four top-five results and nine top-10 results, with their best points result being a 22nd-place result during the 2022 season. Owens’ first and only Cup victory to date as a crew chief spans back to July 2014 at Daytona International Speedway, where he led Aric Almirola and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team to a rain-shortened victory that enabled them to make the 2014 Cup Series Playoffs.

Through 348 previous appearances as a Cup Series crew chief, Owens has achieved one victory, 12 top-five and 40 top-10 results while working with 10 competitors. He has also accumulated five Xfinity Series victories and one Craftsman Truck Series victory as a crew chief.

Travis Mack has joined Kaulig Racing and will serve a dual role as Technical Director, Cup Teams and Crew Chief of the No. 16 Chevrolet. 🤝



Trent Owens will continue to Crew Chief the No. 31 Chevrolet in 2024!#NASCAR | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/NDLPe1LYUc — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 8, 2024

Kaulig Racing’s 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season commences with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 4 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. This event will then be followed by the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway which will occur on February 18 and air at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.