NASCAR legend Geoff Bodine to release autobiography in February

Former Daytona 500 champion and 18-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Geoff Bodine’s book will be officially released, “All of It: Daytona 500 Champion Tells the Rest of the Story” on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The autobiography, written in collaboration with Dominic Aragon, takes a closer look at Bodine’s life from growing up in New York to aspirations of competing in the Daytona 500, his life as a professional racecar driver, his faith and more.

“My book will help teach the non-race fan about auto racing, and for all readers,” Bodine said. “It will show how true faith in God and accepting Jesus as our Lord and Savior might give them a miracle when they need one.”

Bodine competed in NASCAR’s top division from 1979 to 2011. During that span, Bodine raced for legendary car owners, competed for championships, won the sport’s biggest race, had a fierce rivalry with the late Dale Earnhardt, competed as an owner-driver following the death of Alan Kulwicki, and survived a fiery crash in a NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona.

The book’s cover image features an original rendering of Bodine’s No. 5 ride from Hendrick Motorsports, while the back cover shows an image of Bodine in a fire suit pointing to the back of his helmet, which reads “In God We Trust.”

The forward is written by Rick Hendrick, the legendary owner of Hendrick Motorsports, who selected Bodine to be his first driver.

Aragon and Bodine: Photo credit Dante Ricci

Aragon, editor-in-chief of The Racing Experts, teamed up with Bodine to tell this important series of stories as a way to teach readers about the history of the sport.

“It has been an absolute honor to work with Geoff on this project,” Aragon said. “Of all the people he could have worked on this story, he chose me and I am forever grateful I could have a small hand in helping Geoff tell ‘All of It.’ This book is truly a missing piece of NASCAR history, and I think readers will surely enjoy it.”

Bodine and Aragon teamed up with Trilogy Christian Publishing, the publishing arm of Trinity Broadcast Network, to publish this autobiography.

“Geoff Bodine has had an amazing life that goes well beyond NASCAR, and we are so excited to publish his first book here at TBN,” said Mark Mingle, Acquisitions Executive at Trilogy Christian Publishing. “In addition, Geoff is open about his faith in a way that is very real and authentic, and Dominic Aragon was the catalyst in putting all the pieces together for the project. We are honored to have both men in the TBN family.”

The book will retail for $24.99 and it will be available at major book retail stores, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.