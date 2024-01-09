Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season passes and event tickets go on sale today for 2024 races

Five race weekends planned for 2024 spectator schedule

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 9, 2024) – Ticket sales open today at 10 a.m. ET for all five major race weekends scheduled for 2024 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Individual events and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be available at advance pricing online at midohio.com.

The 2024 Mid-Ohio spectator event schedule will cover three months this summer, beginning June 7-9 with the IMSA Sports Car 4-Hour Classic at Mid-Ohio and concluding August 16-18 with MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio. Fans can see all the action with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass now for $464 at this special advance price through April 22, then the price increases to $545. At the standard gate pricing for all event items included, the season pass provides a $610 value.

See midohio.com for a summary of all the benefits of a 2024 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass which includes Weekend General Admission, Grandstand Seat, Paddock Pass, Infield Parking and other exclusive offerings to enhance the Mid-Ohio experience. Plus, these purchasers will get access to club weekends not open to the general public spread across April to October.

“We encourage our fans to take advantage of our lowest prices of the season happening now,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We are thrilled with the schedule that we have been able to put together for 2024 with five great race weekends spread across three months and look forward to seeing all the fans at the track this summer.”

Fans purchasing individual event tickets in advance save $10 off the gate price. Also, Weekend Motorhome (includes a limited number of remaining reserved spaces) and Tent Camping are available for purchase in advance.

The 2024 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

June 7-9: IMSA Sports Car 4-Hour Classic at Mid-Ohio (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge)

June 21-23: Permco Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am / ARCA Menards Series)

July 5-7: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 26-28: Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

Aug. 16-18: MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio (Six classes of MotoAmerica action)

*Schedule Subject to Change

To kick off the five-event spectator schedule, Mid-Ohio welcomes back the thrills of IMSA sports car racing with the IMSA Sports Car 4-Hour Classic at Mid-Ohio, featuring a four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race. Two weeks later, the Permco Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio follows with a jam-packed weekend featuring a mix of classic and contemporary sports car racing plus an ARCA Menards Series stock car race on Friday to close the day.

July opens with Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Fourth of July weekend. Next, shifting from four-wheel to two-wheel action, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days returns to the facility as the American Motorcyclist Association celebrates its 100th anniversary. The Mid-Ohio tradition is one of the largest annual motorcycling gatherings in the world and features racing, bike shows, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America and more.

Finally, to wrap up the spectator schedule, MotoAmerica brings Superbike action back to Mid-Ohio for the first time since 2014. This highly-anticipated event marks the eighth round of the 2024 MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike Championship and will feature six different classes of two-wheel competition on the famed road course.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com