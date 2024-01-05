Tim Dugger and Friends to kick off concert tour at Ambetter Health 400

Concert series will bring live entertainment to nine NASCAR race weekends coast to coast in 2024, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 5, 2024) – American country singer and songwriter Tim Dugger and his friends will entertain race fans across the country during a tour of premier NASCAR races at Speedway Motorsports venues, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

From North Carolina to California, the Tim Dugger and Friends Tour will crank up during nine race weekends in 2024. A NASCAR enthusiast himself, Dugger is no stranger to performing his country hits for race fans and hanging out with NASCAR drivers since his first race weekend performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2011.

He’ll kick his concerts into high gear this season, with his race weekend tour visiting Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.

“I’ve played several of these tracks and I always have the MOST fun with the race fans,” said Dugger. “For 2024 we’re going to kick it up a notch and throw some big-time parties before those green flags fall. Can’t wait to go coast-to-coast with Speedway Motorsports and the best sports fans in America.”

Dugger’s racing and country music roots run deep. The Alabama native developed a passion for songwriting as he spent summers jamming with bluegrass pickers at his local music store. When he later met NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, Dugger was hooked on America’s most popular form of motorsports. Since then, Dugger has brought his two passions together by performing his original songs and popular covers at racetracks all across the country. Fans have enjoyed Dugger’s songs and his habit of bringing surprise guests onto the stage to share in the fun.

“It’s a party every time Tim Dugger takes the stage, and NASCAR fans absolutely love him because he’s one of them,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Tim is true entertainer and I always look forward to see how many of his friends in the NASCAR garage come out to join him on stage.”

Dugger and his friends will kick off their tour at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting fans revved up for 400 miles of NASCAR action with a pre-race concert on Sunday, Feb. 25, before NASCAR’s stars hit the high banks for the Ambetter Health 400. Subsequent shows will take place on the following race weekends with exact dates, times and at-track locations to be announced.

2024 Tim Dugger and Friends Tour:

Feb. 25 Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 27-28 Wurth 400 weekend Dover Motor Speedway

May 17-19 NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend North Wilkesboro Speedway

May 24-26 Coca-Cola 600 weekend Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 7-8 Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend Sonoma Raceway

June 29-30 Ally 400 weekend Nashville Superspeedway

Sept. 20-21 Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend Bristol Motor Speedway

Oct. 12-13 Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 19-20 South Point 400 weekend Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Fans attending the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway can get stage-front access to Dugger’s concert with a pre-race track pass. This race weekend upgrade also provides access to pit road, AMS victory lane, and a close-up view of driver introductions on the speedway’s frontstretch. Limited pre-race track passes are available; Insiders Club season ticketholders can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $65; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $75, or $35 for kids 12 and under.

AMS ticketholders who do not have a pre-race track pass can still enjoy Dugger’s concert from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the Feb. 25 Ambetter Health 400. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

