SciAps Partners with New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Saturday, June 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

The SciAps 200 is NHMS’s 37th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and is part of New England’s only NASCAR weekend at “The Magic Mile.”

LOUDON, N.H. – A leading New-England-based instrumentation company is partnering with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on one of “The Magic Mile’s” signature events of 2024, track and company officials said today.

The SciAps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Saturday, June 22 (3:30 p.m. | USA | PRN and SiriusXM) is one of three races taking the green flag during New Hampshire’s June 22-23 NASCAR weekend, which also includes a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race (2:30 p.m. | USA | PRN and SiriusXM) on Sunday, June 23 and a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) race on Saturday, June 22 (Time and broadcast information TBD).

SciAps, based in Woburn, Mass., builds analyzers for aerospace, military, law enforcement, oil/gas and other industries.

SciAps also sponsors RSS Racing’s No. 39 Ford for Ryan Sieg and the No. 29 Ford for C.J. McLaughlin, who is also a SciAps Northeast sales representative. McLaughlin has 26 career NXS starts since 2019, including four at “The Magic Mile.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the SciAps 200,” shared SciAps CEO Don Sackett. “At SciAps, we’re all about pushing boundaries and achieving excellence, making this collaboration a dream come true for racing fans and technology aficionados alike. As a company committed to cutting-edge technology, we find parallels in the precision and innovation showcased in NASCAR. This collaboration represents our dedication to speed, excellence and performance, both on and off the track.”

The SciAps 200 is “The Magic Mile’s” 37th NXS race. John Hunter Nemechek is the defending New Hampshire NXS race champion.

“We are always thrilled to partner with a New-England-based company such as SciAps during our NASCAR weekend,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Like ‘The Magic Mile,’ SciAps provides world-class services to its customers every year. We can’t wait to work with SciAps to give our fans the best NASCAR experience in the country this summer!”

NHMS’s 2024 NASCAR race schedule includes:

Sunday, June 23 | 2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series race (USA | PRN | SiriusXM)

Saturday, June 22 | 3:30 p.m.: SciAps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (USA | PRN | SiriusXM)

Saturday, June 22 | Time TBD: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race (Broadcast information TBD)

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $35 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s NCS race tickets start at just $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NHMS website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

