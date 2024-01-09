United States Air Force Set to Fly, Fight and Win with 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace

U.S Air Force Continues Long-Running Sponsorship in NASCAR and Reunites with Wallace

Huntersville, N.C. (Jan. 9, 2024) – 23XI Racing announced today that the United States Air Force, the world’s preeminent airpower, will serve as a primary partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE team for several races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The partnership will include, among other aspects, a primary paint scheme and firesuit that will be unveiled at a later date. The U.S. Air Force has been a team sponsor in NASCAR since 2001 and will be reunited with Wallace, having previously sponsored his car.

The partnership between 23XI and the U.S. Air Force brings together two organizations with similar core values and missions. Both 23XI and the Air Force strive for integrity, teamwork and excellence and believe that our differences make us stronger. The partnership supports the Air Force’s mission of inspiring, engaging and recruiting the next generation of Airmen.

Throughout the year, 23XI and Wallace will host the public and Airmen at races across the country to highlight not only the excitement of NASCAR, but also the many ways in which careers and roles in the Air Force correspond to those at 23XI and in motorsports.

“It’s really special to once again be partnered with the men and women who make up the United States Air Force,” said Wallace. “My previous experience with the folks from the Air Force was awesome and I had the chance to meet a lot of great Airmen who do some amazing things each and every day. I’m looking forward to welcoming them to 23XI and showing them what we’re all about as we work together to try and accomplish the impossible.”

“The Air Force and 23XI recognize that teamwork is the most critical component in achieving success,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “We look forward to moving forward together to achieve our collective goals both on the track and in the broader community.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this new partnership with 23XI Racing, and to once again have Bubba Wallace as our Air Force driver. This dynamic and iconic organization shares our commitment to excellence, speed, and teamwork, along with winning,” said Brigadier General Christopher Amrhein, AFRS commander. “This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to connect with millions of passionate NASCAR fans and showcase the power and capabilities of the Air Force. Together, we will soar to new heights and inspire the next generation of Airmen leaders and innovators. Buckle up, because this partnership is set to accelerate our shared mission of excellence on and off the track.”

About the United States Air Force

The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win – airpower anytime, anywhere. For 2024, Air Force Recruiting Service is hiring more than 41,300 new Airmen for service in the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve for more than 130 enlisted career opportunities. The Air Force recruits to retain, so we recruit the best and brightest candidates possible, then provide them with tough, highly technical training that gives them the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force. For more information about Air Force opportunities and benefits, go to www.airforce.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. In 2023, both Wallace and Reddick earned spots in the NASCAR Playoffs. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.