Lofton, Binnquist Post Top Qualifying Times for 2024 Parker 400

Justin Lofton and Bruce Binnquist were Thursday’s top qualifiers for the 2024 Parker 400, as race events commenced for the opening round of the UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series season. The afternoon saw racers from numerous combined car, truck, and UTV classes take on a seven-mile qualifying course to set their places in the starting order for Friday’s Limited Race and Saturday’s Unlimited Race.

In the first group, featuring the four pro UTV classes, Binnquist backed up his top qualifying time from October’s California 300 by besting the course in 6:15.235. That was good for a more than 17-second advantage over his closest competition in UTV Pro, Michael McFayden, but it also topped UTV Pro Open class winner Chase Mankin by nearly three seconds. Mankin’s 6:18.062 was, itself, nearly three seconds faster than California 300 winner Brayden Baker’s time for the top of the class. Riley Binnquist’s 6:45.386 was good for best in UTV Pro Stock and 10th overall, while Doug MacLachlan was the fastest qualifier in the UTV Pro NA division.

The second group featured the car and truck racers, where the 4WD Unlimited Truck racers reigned supreme. Lofton’s 5:27.2730 was more than 10 seconds clear of Cole Potts, the other 4WD racer, but Potts also had a nearly six-second advantage over the top Unlimited Truck 2WD qualifier, Eric Hardin. After fighting tooth and nail last year at the Mint 400 and California 300, Hardin and Adam Householder were once again right next to one another in time trials, separated by just .457 seconds on the course.

Three other class leaders qualified in the overall top 10 in Group 2, with Class 1 leader Conner McMullen seventh overall, Unlimited Truck SPEC leader Kyle Jergensen eighth, and Unlimited Truck Legends racer Greg Adler ninth. Brody Aikins rounded out the top qualifiers with the fastest time in Class 10.

Top qualifiers from 2024 Parker 400 Group 1 qualifying were as follows:

P850 Bruce Binnquist, UTV Pro, 6:15.235 PO999 Chase Mankin, UTV Pro Open, 6:18.062 977 Brayden Baker, UTV Pro Open, 6:20.932 P938 Michael McFayden, UTV Pro, 6:32.271 P963 Andrew Garvey, UTV Pro, 6:38.458

Top qualifiers from 2024 Parker 400 Group 2 qualifying were as follows:

41 Justin Lofton, Unlimited Truck (4WD), 5:27.230 60 Cole Potts, Unlimited Truck (4WD), 5:37.687 79 Eric Hardin, Unlimited Truck (2WD), 5:43.570 24 Adam Householder, Unlimited Truck (2WD), 5:44.028 18 Nic Whetstone, Unlimited Truck (2WD), 5:46.011

To follow along with live timing and tracking from the 2024 Parker 400, visit www.unlimitedoffroadracing.com/live. Friday’s Parker 400 race action begins at 8AM with the Youth 1000 race, and is followed by the Limited Race at 9AM, where Class 10, the UTV Pro classes, and various other limited car, truck, and UTV classes will compete.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

About The Parker 400 (theparker400.com)

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

For more info on The Parker 400 go to theparker400.com.