Cirkul Returns as Primary Partner for Daniel Hemric in 2024

LEXINGTON, N.C. (January 13, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announced today that Cirkul, a one-size-fits-all beverage, will expand its partnership with the team and Daniel Hemric, signing on for 19 races for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season.

Cirkul and Kaulig Racing began their partnership during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season, with the innovative water bottle and cartridge company serving as the primary partner on Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for 10 races. It expanded in 2023 with Cirkul once again backing Hemric, this time for 14 races, in the NXS.

“We are really excited to further amplify our partnership with Kaulig Racing,” said Andy Gay, President, and Co-Founder of Cirkul. “We have really enjoyed the last two seasons and love seeing Cirkul bottles in everyone’s hands at the racetrack. We feel that making the jump with Daniel [Hemric] back to the Cup Series is the right move as we continue to grow our brand.”

In addition to its partnership with Hemric during the 2022 and 2023 NXS seasons, Cirkul acted as the primary partner on Hemric’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 during the 2022 NCS season at Daytona International Speedway, during which Hemric competed in a limited schedule. Cirkul went on to make two appearances on the team’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 during the 2023 NCS season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cirkul back this year in an even bigger capacity than they have ever been,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. We’ve had the opportunity to connect with our friends at Cirkul on so many different levels, including a friendship with Andy [Gay] and Garrett [Waggoner]. Cirkul has not only bought into our program, but they believe in Daniel Hemric as much as we do.”

Hemric and Cirkul’s partnership will kick off at the Busch Lite Clash at the Coliseum on February 4 on FOX. Hemric will attempt to race his way into the main event in the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1.

“Having Cirkul alongside me and supporting me in my return to the Cup Series means the world,” said Hemric. “They have played a huge role in getting me where I am today, and it means a lot to me and the rest of our team to have partners who are as passionate as we are to compete at the top level of NASCAR.”

Following the Clash, Hemric and Cirkul will compete in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway to open the 2024 NCS regular season.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Cirkul

Cirkul, Inc. is a beverage technology company that’s bringing the bottled beverage industry into the 21st century by unlocking e-commerce and personalization with a patented flavor cartridge that reduces the shipping weight and volume of bottled beverages by over 95%, reduces plastics by 84%, and helps consumers drink more water by enabling them to personalize the flavor of their water, sip by sip. Through their cartridge technology, Cirkul offers over 50 unique beverages – all with zero sugar, zero calories, and no artificial flavors or colors. Cirkul is available at DrinkCirkul.com.