RFK, Castrol Unveil 2024 Schemes

Fifth Year of Partnership Highlighted by 125th Anniversary for Castrol

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 16, 2024) – RFK Racing and Castrol have unveiled their schemes for the 2024 season, as Brad Keselowski kicks off the fifth year of partnership at the Clash at the Coliseum (Feb. 4) in the Castrol Edge livery.

Celebrating a huge milestone of 125 years of rich history, innovation and meeting the needs of customers and consumers, Castrol has officially launched a bolder look featuring a new logo, label design, and product innovation to meet the world’s evolving needs.

RFK and Castrol are celebrating their fifth season together in 2024 as the brand will appear on both Keselowski and Chris Buescher’s Ford Mustangs for several events throughout the season, in addition to serving as the team’s Official Motor Oil Sponsor. For the first time ever, Castrol will appear in the Daytona 500 alongside Keselowski and the No. 6 team, and will debut with Buescher and the No. 17 team at Kansas (May 5).

“While this serves as an announcement for fans of our paint schemes, we’re even more thrilled to kick off another successful season with Castrol in 2024,” said Steve Newmark, President, RFK Racing. “Castrol has been one of our anchor partners for years, and to have them on the car for ‘The Great American Race’ will be exciting for all of us as we look to continue some of the Speedway success from years prior.

“Last season (Chris) Buescher brought home a big win for Castrol in the backyard of Jack Roush and Ford at Michigan, which further solidified Castrol’s long-standing relationship with us,” Newmark added. “They have been the lynchpin, and driving force, for our sustainability efforts, and help us be better both on and off the track. We’re thrilled to continue showcasing and expanding the partnership together moving forward.”

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.