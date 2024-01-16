Death Wish Coffee Joins Beard Motorsports for the Daytona 500

Rebelliously Bold Coffee Company Aims to Make First Start as a Primary Sponsor in the ‘Great American Race’

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (Jan. 16, 2024) – Beard Motorsports announced today that Death Wish Coffee will be the primary sponsor for its No. 62 Chevrolet and driver Anthony Alfredo for the 2024 running of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series season opener Feb. 18 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Founded in 2012 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Death Wish Coffee brings an attitude and authenticity to everything they do. Refusing to compromise on quality, they are Fair Trade Certified – ensuring fair wages and safe farming practices for their growers, and only the finest beans in their brews. The name itself, Death Wish Coffee, is a testament to the fact that the only way to live life is boldly and outside the lines.

“Death Wish Coffee is truly the perfect partner for our race team and for the Daytona 500,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “Living life to the fullest is what inspired and drove my dad in his own racing career. It’s why he started Beard Motorsports and what keeps our family coming back for more. We are thrilled to be able to field the No. 62 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet in the Daytona 500.”

While Death Wish Coffee has appeared as a primary sponsor prior to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, this marks the company’s first time participating in the Great American Race.

“The Daytona 500 is monumental in the world of racing, and sports in general,” said Tom Ennis, President and CEO at Death Wish Coffee. “It’s about speed and fortitude, and hitting the gas on life. We fuel that kind of attitude and energy in anyone who drinks our coffee, and we are beyond excited to be part of this year’s race.”

For his part, Alfredo is very familiar with the brand as he has partnered with Death Wish Coffee in his NASCAR Xfinity Series endeavors.

“Death Wish Coffee was one of my first sponsors when I came into the national series,” Alfredo said. “To take on the Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports together is a full-circle moment and a huge accomplishment. I am very appreciative of their support to get us here and look forward to an amazing weekend.

“Death Wish Coffee has always helped me live up to the fast-paced life that I love both at the track and at home,” Alfredo added. “I’ll continue to be fueled by Death Wish Coffee on race day, for sure.”

Beard Motorsports will unveil the No. 62 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet paint scheme through team social channels in the coming weeks.

