Harrison’s Joins Josh Berry at Stewart-Haas Racing

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Jan. 16, 2024) – As Josh Berry steps up from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the elite NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 to drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Harrison’s is stepping up with him.

The family-owned clothing and footwear chain based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has sponsored Berry since 2022 when in his first full season in the Xfinity Series, Berry competed for the championship. In fact, two of Berry’s five career Xfinity Series wins have come with Harrison’s as his primary sponsor – May 28, 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Oct. 15, 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Just as Berry brought Harrison’s to the Xfinity Series, the 33-year-old racer from Hendersonville, Tennessee, has brought Harrison’s to the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southeast’s leader in Carhartt and Ariat workwear with the most in-stock boots in the region will serve as Berry’s primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races – Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and May 18-19 during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. When not the primary sponsor, Harrison’s will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Berry’s firesuit.

“We’ve gotten to know Josh as a person and as a racer ever since he started winning Late Model races across the Southeast,” said Danny Harrison, president and founder, Harrison’s. “We enjoyed immediate success together and have been a part of many of his career milestones. We’re very happy to continue our partnership with Josh at Stewart-Haas as he competes for the rookie-of-the-year title.”

Berry earned his spot in the Xfinity Series by dominating Late Model racing across a variety of grassroots series, winning the 2017 CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship and then the 2020 NASCAR Weekly Racing Series championship.

“After racing against other Late Models with the Harrison’s name on them, it was an honor to represent Harrison’s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Berry said. “We were able to win in our first year together. The Harrison family believed in me then and it’s incredibly heartwarming to have their continued support now at Stewart-Haas.”

Berry’s rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the official start of the 2024 campaign with the 66th annual Daytona 500 Feb. 18 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Each event will be broadcast live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Harrison’s:

Since 1998, Harrison’s has served the Carolinas, from the jobsite to the rodeo to the backyard hammock. Harrison’s is a family-owned clothing and footwear chain based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, that is the Southeast’s leader in Carhartt and Ariat workwear with the most in-stock boots in the region. For more information, visit HarrisonsUSA.com and enjoy free shipping on every item anywhere in the United States.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.