Racing to End Alzheimer’s to contest Michelin Pilot Challenge event at Daytona

Mark Kwamme and Nick Galante will be joined by Matt Forbush, partnering with Hattori Motorsports

LOS ANGELES (January 16 2024) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s colors are set to compete on one of the premier race weekends of the season, as the team partners with Hattori Motorsports to field the No. 51 Toyota Supra GT4 in the Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) – the lead-in race to the 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway (Friday, January 26, 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock).

Two of the Racing to End Alzheimer’s champions – 2023 Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America Am class champion Mark Kvamme and 2016 and 2018 IMPC champ Nick Galante – will be joined by longtime Toyota Supra racer Matt Forbush in the four-hour BMW Endurance Challenge.

First up for the team will be this weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24, which offers Kvamme, Galante and Forbush five practice sessions to get up to speed with the Toyota Supra. Galante raced with Forbush Performance in the Toyota in the 2022 IMPC race at Daytona and will look to build on that with a return to the high banks this year.

For Phil Frengs, Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder, it’s a chance to bring his message of hope back to one of the world’s great endurance race weekends. After the team’s most successful year to date (a record-setting 216 names adorned the team’s Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America entry at the season finale as part of an effort that raised over $220,000 in 2023), Frengs looks forward to hitting the ground running in 2024.

“It’s always a thrill to race at Daytona,” said Frengs. “This is a great opportunity to pair two of our Racing to End Alzheimer’s champions with our friend, Matt Forbush, who has a great deal of experience as well. Daytona brings out so many passionate sports car racing fans, and we’ll look forward to sharing our story – and to hear so many stories from people who have experienced dementia and Alzheimer’s in their families.”

The No. 51 Toyota will carry the Racing to End Alzheimer’s colors, but not the familiar “names” livery.

The Daytona car will not include loved-ones names, the traditional Racing to end Alzheimer’s livery will return in 2024 in the Porsche Carrera Cup competition, with the organization already accepting donations from family members eager to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“The ‘names’ livery is near and dear to our hearts,” said Frengs. “Last year was our best year to date, with 216 names on the car.”

The distinctive “names” livery highlights the purple Alzheimer’s colors For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on the car, and their photo can be posted on the R2EndAlz’s Wall of Champions. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics and 100% of all donations go to the two beneficiary organizations.

Owned by former open wheel driver Shigeaki Hattori, the Hattori Motorsports team has a short but impressive record in the series, having won their first IMPC race last year, at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The Mooresville, SC-based team, who regularly competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, also contested a limited schedule in SRO with the same car.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge takes the green flag a week from Friday, January 26, at 1:45 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock, with international viewing available at IMSA.tv.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’ wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer’s Center at Houston Methodist Hospital is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz III and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s. It is a world-class research, referral and care center that combines comprehensive patient services with the resolute pursuit of scientific breakthroughs in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. UCLA is renowned for its compassionate, personalized Alzheimer’s care; innovative social and psychological programs; and robust support services for patients, caregivers and families. Via webinars and on-site education, UCLA works with Alzheimer’s and dementia programs across the country to improve care for patients and families alike.