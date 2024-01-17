One month to go until Extreme E Season 4 begins in Saudi Arabia

17 January 2024, London: After three years of thrills and spills Extreme E is set to return for its fourth instalment, with only a month to go until Rounds 1-2 of the 2024 campaign in Saudi Arabia.

Season 4 will deliver even more thrilling wheel-to-wheel action showcased across some of the toughest terrains on the planet.

The deserts of Saudi Arabia have opened each of Extreme E’s three previous campaigns, and another spectacular is expected in Jeddah when the championship arrives for the Desert X Prix on 17-18 February.

This is the first time since the series launched that Extreme E has raced in Jeddah, which has been home to the country’s Formula One races since 2021.

The focus of Extreme E’s legacy initiative at the Desert X Prix will be coral restoration. The initiative will be led by Carlos Duarte, Head of Extreme E’s Scientific Committee and Professor of Marine Science at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), as well as collaborating with Ocean Revive and AEON Collective.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We are excited to return to Saudi Arabia for our fourth season of Extreme E.

“The championship is undoubtedly one of the most competitive in world motorsport, and we are looking forward to another year full of fantastic battles out on track visiting some incredible locations, some of which have been hugely impacted by climate change.

“Saudi Arabia has been a great host for Extreme E since we launched, and has also showcased some memorable on track moments, and we look forward to more of the same in Jeddah.”

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Company, stated: “Our partnership with Extreme has a rich history, extending far beyond the realms of sports and racing. We envision this collaboration to endure for the long term. This time around, the race takes place in a fresh and iconic setting, Jeddah, a location renowned globally for its significance, which has played a pivotal role in establishing Saudi Arabia’s reputation in the world of motorsports.

“We take immense pride in welcoming Extreme E back to Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year, as it embarks on yet another thrilling round of the competition. Extreme E perfectly aligns with the core pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, championing the nation’s commitment to lead in the advancement and advocacy of alternative energy, protecting our environment for generations to come, and forging a sustainable future.”

Extreme E’s ten-race championship is set to captivate on track once more. Alongside returning to Saudi Arabia and Sardinia, the series will also make its debut in the USA, with a further X Prix in Europe still to be confirmed.

Two-time champions Rosberg X Racing (RXR) have been the most successful team in Saudi Arabia, taking two victories and two additional podiums from the fourth races held so far. As Season 3 champions, Nico Rosberg’s outfit will be the team to beat. Nevertheless, last year’s Desert X Prix showed that they can be beaten despite their formidable form, with Veloce Racing and ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team both taking their debut wins the in the series.

With less than five weeks to go until the opening X Prix of the campaign, anticipation continues to build ahead of Extreme E Season 4 with plenty more news ahead of another exciting year still to come.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com

About Extreme E:

Now heading into its third season, Extreme E is a radical off-road racing series, founded by the same team behind Formula E, which showcases electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments.

This five-event global voyage utilises its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, environment and equality. The series’ goal is to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most endangered environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-first gender-equal motorsport platform.

The first sport to ever be built out of a social purpose, Extreme E aims to minimise environmental impact while maximising awareness, racing in places that have already been damaged or affected by climate change or human interference and taking fans deep into the heart of the most pressing issues facing our planet’s future.

Not only that, but Extreme E is also helping the car industry to develop future-facing technology using racing as a platform for road innovation, which accelerates change ten-fold.

Season 3 Calendar

Saudi Arabia: 11-12 March 2023

Scotland, UK: 13-14 May 2023

Sardinia, Italy: 08-09 July 2023

Sardinia, Italy: 16-17 September 2023

Chile: 02-03 December 2023

About Continental Tires: Founding Partner and Official Tire Partner

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. Continental generated preliminary sales of €37.7 billion in 2020 and currently employs more than 235,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Tires business area has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 56,000 employees and posted preliminary sales of €10.2 billion in 2020 in this business area. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the Tires business area includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

About Enel X Way: Official Smart Charging Partner

Enel X Way is the Enel Group’s company fully dedicated to electric mobility. With around 25,000 managed public charging points, Enel X Way operates in 16 countries, both directly and through joint ventures such as Ewiva in Italy and Chargeway in India. As a global platform for e-Mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience and to enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations.

LinkedIn: Enel X Way

Twitter: @enelxway

Instagram: @enelxway

Facebook: @enelxway

About Zenith: Official Timekeeper and Founding Partner

Zenith exists to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams and make them come true – against all odds. Since its establishment in 1865, Zenith became the first watch manufacture in the modern sense of the term, and its watches have accompanied extraordinary figures that dreamt big and strived to achieve the impossible – from Louis Blériot’s history-making flight across the English Channel to Felix Baumgartner’s record-setting stratospheric free-fall jump. Zenith is also highlighting visionary and trailblazing women – past and present – by celebrating their accomplishments and creating in 2020 its first-ever collection dedicated entirely to them, Defy Midnight.

With innovation as its guiding star, Zenith features exceptional in-house developed and manufactured movements in all its watches. Since the creation of the El Primero in 1969, the world’s first automatic chronograph calibre, Zenith has gone on to master fractions of the second with the Chronomaster Sport and its 1/10th of a second precision and the DEFY 21 with a precision of 1/100th of a second.

About ENOWA: Official Green Hydrogen Partner

About ENOWA: ENOWA is a world-class energy, water and hydrogen company founded in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. ENOWA produces and delivers clean and sustainable resources for industrial and commercial applications using a customer-centric smart and connected system, designed to be circular and takes advantage of NEOM’s optimal solar and wind energy profile. ENOWA benefits from NEOM’s greenfield site, which has no legacy infrastructure, to advance Energy, Water, and Hydrogen innovation.

ENOWA will act as a catalyst and incubator for developing new, sustainable energy and water businesses while creating a robust economic sector regionally. Through its commitment to renewable energy and efficient water management, ENOWA seeks to become a global reference for industry leaders and setting a benchmark for sustainable economic circular systems around the world.

For more information, please visit enowa.neom.com

About Vodafone Business: Official Technology and Communication Partner

With expertise in connectivity, global scale and the leading IoT platform, Vodafone Business is a leading technology communications company helping organisations succeed in a digital world and keeping society connected. Vodafone’s purpose is to connect for a better future, enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital society, and many of its solutions have sustainability and inclusivity embedded.

Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products and services. Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 52 more. As of 31 December 2021, they had over 300m mobile customers, more than 28m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers.

This collaboration will see Vodafone Business leading innovations and capabilities such as 5G, MPN, IOT and MEC, integrated into Extreme E’s global operations and will include full involvement in the purpose- driven elements of the series, with special prominence on Extreme E’s Legacy Programmes and the Science Laboratory on board the St Helena.Through its IOT solutions, Vodafone Business is helping sustainability efforts, including agriculture, forestation and decarbonisation of energy grids.

Find out more on http://www.Vodafone.com/business and follow Vodafone on its social media channels:

Twitter: @VodafoneGroup

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone

About EY: Official Sustainability Partner

EY is a global leader in assurance, consulting, strategy, transactions and tax services, and already plays a significant role in working with Extreme E. Originally announcing its collaboration with the championship back in 2020, EY came on board to help Extreme E achieve its commitment to minimising its overall footprint whilst creating a positive legacy.

Whilst Extreme E strives ‘to race without a trace’, the framework provided by EY has helped the series to minimize its environmental impact across each of its remote race locations. Both prior and post-racing impact assessments have supported Extreme E to strategically plan their actions within these areas.

EY and Extreme E will work closely together to promote the five pillars of Extreme E (or “Five Es”) through the adoption of ‘XE Talks’. These informative presentations, facilitated by Extreme E’s Scientific Committee, will shed light on the Five Es, showcasing the joint commitment of EY and Extreme E.

About CBMM: Founding Supplier

CBMM is the world leading supplier of niobium products and technology. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

CBMM offers technical innovation to customers around the globe through a team of over 2,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals providing cutting-edge niobium products and technology to over 400 clients in around 40 countries.

About Kaizen Clean Energy: Official Clean Energy Technology Provider

Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE), a manufacturer of hydrogen generators, is developing integrated solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging, hydrogen fuelling, and distributed power for the grid and critical assets.

KCE offers its mobile microgrid to customers through an Energy as a Service contract, which eliminates large capital expenses and provides customers with the flexibility to scale with energy needs over time.

Kaizen Clean Energy will support ENOWA – NEOM’s energy, water, and hydrogen subsidiary and Green Hydrogen Power Partner to Extreme E – in delivering a pioneering hydrogen microgrid solution to the championship.

Find out more on: www.kaizencleanenergy.com.

About ALLCOT: Official Environmental Contribution Partner

Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, ALLCOT works together with communities, organizations, and governments worldwide in climate actions, to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. ALLCOT develops Climate action through projects and solutions with triple impact: environmental, social, and economic, using four strategies:

Sustainability strategies: Innovative, comprehensive, and tailored solutions for businesses to reduce and compensate greenhouse gas emissions and measures the socio-economic co-benefits through the SDGs.

Project development & implementation: Implementation of carbon projects in developing countries, rooted in community engagement, environmental stewardship, and economic viability, driven by integrity, equity, and transparency.

Capacity building: Providing individuals and communities with practical skills and knowledge, possible to apply in their daily lives.

Advocacy: Creating systemic change to work closely with policymakers and stakeholders to promote sustainable policies and practices at the local, national, and international levels.

Find out more on: www.allcot.com