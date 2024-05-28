Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | World Wide Technology Raceway

Race Details

World Wide Technology Raceway

Enjoy Illinois 300

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 2 at 3:30PM EDT

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), earning a 16th-place finish or better.

The team has earned three top 15s and one top-10 finish at Gateway.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top 10s, 11 top-20 finishes and led 36 laps.

DEREK KRAUS

“Gateway has always been one of my favorite tracks. It’s interesting in the fact that both ends are different. I’m looking forward to having Kafka Conveyors on the car this weekend, as they are a company that is close to home for me.” – Derek Kraus on World Wide Technology Raceway

No. 16 Kafka Conveyors Camaro ZL1

Derek Kraus will make his fifth-career NCS start for Kaulig Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In three-career starts at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Kraus earned one top-10 finish.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“I haven’t been to Gateway since 2016, so I’ve never run on the repave. I’ve had a chance to do a little bit of simulation to get used to shifting as much as you do there. I’m pretty fired up to get there and hopefully have a solid race after showing the speed we did in Charlotte.” – Daniel Hemric on World Wide Technology Raceway

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will mark Hemric’s first NCS start at World Wide Technology Raceway.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned two top 10s, six top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.