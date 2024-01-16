Whelen Engineering Becomes Title Sponsor for Mazda MX-5 Cup

January 16, 2024 – Whelen Engineering, a trailblazer in emergency warning products, will partner with Mazda Motorsports to become the title sponsor of the Mazda MX-5 Cup series beginning in 2024.

The relationship marks a new chapter for Whelen, which has a long history of involvement with motorsports that includes supplying tracks with emergency lighting equipment, sponsoring drivers, teams and series in a variety of disciplines, as well as an active engagement with a range of safety response programs in the sport.

Whelen designs and manufactures powerful warning systems (lights and sirens) for the automotive, aviation and mass notification industries worldwide. Founded in 1952, Whelen has been producing products that protect those who protect and serve for more than 70 years.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup safety car has featured Whelen products for numerous seasons.

“We’re thrilled to be part of MX-5 Cup and believe in the value and opportunities this partnership will bring to both of our organizations,” Whelen Engineering Company President & CEO Geoff Marsh said. “I had the pleasure of watching one of the MX-5 Cup races in person at Daytona this past January and I believe the popularity of this series will continue to grow as more people experience the excitement of all these talented drivers.”

“Whelen has been a mainstay of the racing industry for decades and everyone at Mazda MX-5 Cup is thrilled to become a part of that family,” said Applegate. “Having a strong partner like Whelen enables us to take the series to the next level and get more eyeballs on the series.”

The 2024 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup season begins at Daytona International Speedway as part of the Rolex 24 at Daytona event. Race One takes place at 4:15pm ET, Thursday, January 25, while Race Two is slated for 10:15am ET on Friday, January 26. Both races will be streamed live on RACER.com and IMSA.com/tvlive.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.