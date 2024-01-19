Kevin Harvick Inc. To Compete for eNASCAR Championship

Will Field Two iRacing Entries With Veteran Drivers in 2024

Harrisburg, N.C. (January 19, 2024) – Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) announced today it has entered into the world of eSports and will field two entries in the 2024 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

Veteran iRacing drivers Matt Bussa and Jimmy Mullins are the newest addition to KHI’s driver line up.

“This is definitely a new chapter for KHI,” said Kevin Harvick. “My introduction to iRacing really came during Covid, and it turned into something my son Keelan and I could do together. Since then, iRacing has been a great tool to help him hone his skills and get virtual seat time for his up-coming races. We’re excited to welcome Matt and Jimmy into the KHI family.”

Matt Bussa, a native of Naperville, Ill., will pilot KHI’s No. 62 Chevrolet. 2024 will mark Bussa’s 12th-consecutive season at eNASCAR’s highest level. The 29-year-old is one of iRacing’s most experienced and multi-talented drivers. His iRacing career includes over 1,200 poles, 2,200 top-five finishes, 1,200 wins and over 45,000 laps led. Additionally, Bussa has a number of years of experience in iRacingGT3 as well as Rallycross World Championships, and was a Skip Barber Formula scholarship winner via the iRacing Skip Barber Race Series.

“I could not be more excited to join the KHI family for the 2024 eNASCAR season,” said Bussa. “This is the perfect home to grow my career and I look forward to accomplishing great things together on and off the track. Thanks to everyone at KHI for this opportunity.”

Mullis, a consistent figure in the iRacing world for nearly a decade, will drive the No. 29 Chevrolet in pursuit of the 2024 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series championship. The Midland, N.C. native is one of the top-10 all-time drivers on iRacing ovals, with thousands of victories and thousands of laps led. A four-year win streak came to an end in 2022, but a dramatic victory at the virtual Nashville Superspeedway landed Mullis a spot in the 2023 playoffs where he would finish ninth in the standings.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the KHI family for 2024,” Mullins said. “I’m grateful to be driving the 29 car in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series as KHI takes a step into the eNASCAR world. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together both on and off the track. A huge thank you to everyone at KHI for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

About Kevin Harvick Inc.

Established in 2001 by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series from 2001 through 2011. During that time, KHI earned 10 Xfinity Series wins, 45 Truck Series wins and three Truck Series championships, including two championships with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, Jr. Following the 2011 season, KHI stepped away from full-time competition until its return in 2023.