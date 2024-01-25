The Impact Of Drunk Driving On Auto Insurance: What Drivers Should Know

Driving while intoxicated by alcohol is an extremely hazardous choice that puts countless lives at risk. Operating heavy machinery requires full control over motor functions and judgment—control that alcohol severely impairs.

Every driver who chooses to get behind the wheel while drunk makes the roads more dangerous for others. And if caught, the legal and financial consequences can be severe as well.

In most states, a drink driving criminal offence is more than just license suspensions and court penalties. Insurance companies also crack down on harsh rate hikes that could go on for years.

For drivers with otherwise clean records, a DUI frequently doubles auto insurance rates for up to five years before pricing normalization. Factoring in these long-term insurance effects makes the choice to drink and drive even more clearly detrimental from a monetary perspective.

Increased Insurance Rates For Years

If you are convicted of drunk driving, expect your auto insurance rates to skyrocket for years to come. Here is what typically happens to insurance costs after a DUI:

Your insurance company will classify you as a high-risk driver after the offense. This often leads to significant rate hikes.

You can expect your insurance premiums to double or even triple in cost after a first-time DUI conviction. Some drivers see increases of $100+ extra per month.

The rate spikes often last for 3-5 years before pricing starts to decrease for drivers with a single DUI. Those years rack up thousands in extra insurance costs over time.

The exact duration and percentage that rates increase depends on your state’s regulations, your insurance company’s underwriting policies, and your driving record.

For drivers with otherwise clean histories before a DUI, the insurance rate hikes are often the harshest. Adding a DUI to a perfect record leads to steep rate spikes.

In other words, say goodbye to cheap auto insurance for quite some time if you fail to uphold sober driving. The insurance rate penalty for driving drunk is lasting and impactful for years, not just months.

Difficulty Finding New Insurance

Beyond causing rates to skyrocket with your current insurer, a drunk driving conviction also restricts your ability to find coverage with alternate insurance companies:

Many major insurance providers outright refuse policies to drivers with a DUI on record until the offense drops off the record (typically 5-7 years).

The insurance companies that are willing to take on a driver with a DUI conviction charge significantly higher rates than standard prices for high-risk policyholders. Their risk tolerance is lower.

You’ll have fewer options to shop multiple companies for lower quotes after a DUI. Comparing rates from various insurers to find affordable pricing gets much tougher.

Drivers with exceptional records before a first DUI see the largest effects here. Those once seen as ‘preferred’ clients can struggle to obtain any viable coverage offers post-DUI.

The difficulty finding affordable alternate insurance remains for years, while the DUI stays on your record during rate spike periods.

In essence, a DUI makes an already challenging process of comparing insurers and rates much more limiting regarding options. Maintaining coverage itself becomes harder, not just the blow of spiking premium costs.

Increased Chances Of Policy Cancellation

In addition to drastic rate hikes, a DWI conviction can also lead to your policy being canceled by your insurer:

Insurance companies review policyholders’ records periodically. A new DUI may prompt them to reassess your level of risk.

They have the right to decide that a driver with a recent drunk driving offense now represents too great a liability to reliably insure.

You may receive a non-renewal notice from your insurer indicating they will cancel your existing auto policy at the end of the current policy term.

This forces you to gain coverage elsewhere mid-policy while also now having to disclose the recent DUI to new insurance providers.

New insurers will factor the canceled policy into their risk assessment of you. They also typically mandate you complete special classes or install monitoring devices to qualify for high-risk coverage.

So, while not guaranteed, cancellation is a frequent outcome and a major headache stemming from DUIs. Drivers with otherwise clean slates see some of the harshest effects here as well.

Lasting Financial Consequences

The monetary impact of drunk driving spans years after an offense, not just months. Between multi-year rate spikes, fewer insurance options, and possible policy termination, the financial consequences of impaired driving are severe.

Premium costs quickly stack up in the thousands of dollars over time. If you wish to save money and maintain affordable coverage, swearing off driving after drinking is an absolute must. The short-term decision to drive drunk can drain drivers’ wallets for years.

Final Thoughts

The risks simply aren’t worth it. If you value stable insurance, affordable rates, and public safety, pledge now to separate drinking from driving for good. Staying sober remains your best defense against turns for the worse. Everyone shares the roads, so do your part to keep them safe, not just for yourself but for all.