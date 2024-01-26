Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo Returns in 2024 to Speedway Motorsports Tracks

Popular, live race-day show to bring driver interviews, competition insights and fun with NASCAR’s biggest personalities to at-track fan zones

Trackside Live is scheduled to kick off a nationwide tour at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25, with eight shows at seven speedways throughout the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2024) – The always-entertaining Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo is back for 2024. The terrific trio will bring laughs, stories and special guests to eight premier Speedway Motorsports event weekends, with visits to the fan zones at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Wallace, Roberts and Castillo are slated to host shows throughout the season, beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25, ahead of the Ambetter Health 400.

The 2024 Trackside Live race schedule:

Feb. 25 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 17 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

April 14 Autotrader EchoPark 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

May 19 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

May 26 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

June 30 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Sept. 21 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Trackside Live is an energetic and entertaining pre-race show, featuring interviews with NASCAR’s top stars along with a great deal of antics, high-jinks and trips down memory lane with former NASCAR driver Wallace, veteran NASCAR broadcaster Roberts and fan-favorite co-host and producer Castillo.

The original hosts of SPEED Channel’s Race Day Live show, Wallace and Roberts, were wildly popular with fans as they brought their show to fans at every track on the circuit. Their popularity has only increased over the years.

“Charlotte is where it all started all those years ago with thousands of fans and a love of racing,” Wallace said. “We had so much fun last year getting back in the fan zones with the people who matter the most—the NASCAR fans. Thanks to Marcus Smith and everyone at Speedway Motorsports, we’re going nationwide with eight shows across the country this year.

“Anyone who knows me knows I like to have fun at the track, and it just doesn’t get any better than a Trackside Live party with the fans before we drop the flag!”

Wallace competed as a driver in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series and continues to hold the NASCAR record for most starts in the Xfinity Series with 547. His flamboyant personality transferred seamlessly to the microphone when he joined the team at NASCAR on FOX, serving as a pit reporter and race analyst. Wallace retired from his TV duties in 2018 and has since been racing dirt modifieds at events across the country.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store when we get to hang out with the greatest fans in all of sports,” said Roberts. “I can’t thank Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports enough for bringing this show back to the race day lineup. Come out to see us this year and I promise nothing but a good time!”

From 2001 to 2019, Roberts hosted a variety of shows during his time on SPEED channel and FOX Sports, including NASCAR Live!, NASCAR Victory Lane and NASCAR RaceDay. “JR” also served as a play-by-play announcer for NASCAR qualifying and practice sessions, and hosted a NASCAR truck series pre-race show. He’s currently a radio host with SiriusXM.

Fans should follow the respective speedway social media platforms and websites for news announcements and further information for timing, fan zone location and more details about the Trackside Live show.

