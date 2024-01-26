Georgia Peanut Commission Returns with Front Row Motorsports

Georgia Peanuts Partners with Gilliland at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 26, 2024) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and their Georgia Peanuts brand are proud to announce their continued partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland for the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway this February.

Representing more than 4,500 peanut farm families in the state of Georgia, and conducting programs in the areas of research, promotion and education, the 2024 season will be the Georgia Peanut Commission’s third consecutive season partnering with Gilliland and FRM.

“We’re excited to be back with Front Row Motorsports in 2024 to support Todd Gilliland,” said Joe Boddiford, Chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission. “Todd has been a wonderful ambassador for Georgia Peanuts as well as our farmers. Our farmers love seeing the peanut scheme and I know the fans do too while snacking on Georgia Peanuts.”

Gilliland shares his thoughts on continuing his relationship with Georgia Peanuts.

“I’m excited to continue my relationship with the Georgia Peanuts family, it’s one I am proud to be a part of,” said Gilliland. “They play a key role in our on-track success while also supporting their local peanut farmers and communities. They are a wonderful organization to represent and I’m excited to drive the peanut paint scheme again, it’s one of our most popular.

Notably in 2023, the Georgia Peanuts peanut scheme was on board for Gilliland’s 16th-place finish at the newly paved Atlanta Motor Speedway and his 12th-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Fans can go to www.gapeanuts.com to learn more about the commission, download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas, and more.

Fans can watch Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Dark Horse in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Georgia Peanut Commission

The Georgia Peanut Commission was established in 1961 under the state’s Commodities Promotion Act. Today, the commission represents Georgia’s 4,500 peanut farmers and conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. To learn more, visit gapeanuts.com or follow @gapeanuts on Facebook and Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.