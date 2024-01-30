Kaulig Racing – Race Preview | Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Race Preview | Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Race Details

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, Calif.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8PM EST

FOX | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Since the Busch Light Clash moved to the LA Memorial Coliseum, Kaulig Racing has made the main event with each of its entries.

During the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Justin Haley qualified on the pole in the No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for his heat race before racing into the main event, alongside teammate, AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1.

Josh Williams, No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1

Williams will attempt to race his way into the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the first time.

Williams will make his first NCS start since 2022.

In his three prior career NCS starts, Williams finished on the lead lap twice and finished an average of 10 positions higher than where he qualified.

“The L.A. Coliseum brings me back to my Legends car days at the Summer Shootout. It’s going to be hard to pass if you’re not being aggressive. The tight corners and narrow straightaways are going to make for a good show for the fans!” Josh Williams on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric will attempt to race his way into the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Hemric will make his first NCS start since the 2022 season.

Hemric previously earned 2019 NCS Rookie of the Year.

“I’m pumped to be back Cup racing this weekend. For the last couple of years, I have been taking in the Clash from the fans’ perspective, so I’m excited to finally get a chance to participate in such a unique event that is so special to our sport. I’m looking forward to kicking off the year with this No. 31 Cirkul team in LA.” Daniel Hemric on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.