BetMGM Extends Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

BetMGM Continues as Official Sports Betting Operator of Richard Childress Racing and Multi-Race Primary Partner of RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series Teams

WELCOME, N.C. (January 29, 2024) – Richard Childress Racing and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced a partnership extension. BetMGM continues as the Official Sports Betting Operator of Richard Childress Racing (RCR), a 16-time NASCAR championship-winning organization. BetMGM will partner with the iconic NASCAR team for a variety of marketing and activation assets, including primary sponsorship for select races on the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet driven by Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. BetMGM is also an Authorized NASCAR Gaming Partner.

BetMGM’s partnership extension with RCR sees the rubber hit the road at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. The partnership extension comes in advance of the arrival of legalized sports betting in North Carolina. Customers can pre-register on BetMGM.com on March 1 ahead of the full state launch on March 11.

“Richard Childress Racing is an iconic name in motorsports, and it aligns with BetMGM’s goal to partner with best-in-class organizations,” said BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost. “North Carolina is home to some of the most passionate motorsports fans in the world and BetMGM’s extended partnership with RCR will surely hit another gear with the start of legalized sports betting in North Carolina,” said BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost.

Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said, “Since our partnership first began in 2021, BetMGM has done an excellent job building on their partnership with Richard Childress Racing through fun, unique activations geared toward engaging race fans and sports bettors. We look forward to building on the success of our innovative partnership.”

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM’s already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

For more information on RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit: https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).