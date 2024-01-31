Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Ready To Kick Off 2024 Campaign

As the Wood Brothers embark on the team’s record-extending 74th year of competing in NASCAR, driver Harrison Burton, crew chief Jeremy Bullins and the rest of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are working hard to make the 2024 season a memorable one.

Bullins, who started his NASCAR career with the Woods and returned to the team for the final 10 races of the 2023 season, said he’s looking forward to this weekend’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the non-points event that kicks off the 2024 Cup Series season.

As in the first two runnings of the Clash at the Coliseum, the race will be contested on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt oval inside the facility known as “The Greatest Stadium in the World.” Completed and opened in 1923, the Coliseum was built as a living memorial to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I.

“On one hand it’s hard to believe it’s time for the truck to leave to kick off another season, but on the other I’m ready to get back to the track and race,” Bullins said. “After all that’s what we do.”

Bullins added that he has high hopes for his young driver, who is beginning his third season behind the wheel of the iconic No. 21 Mustang.

“We got a great jump start on the 2024 season by working with Harrison for the last 10 races of 2023, and that certainly helped us understand the areas we need to work to be better,” he said.

“Our new Dark Horse Mustang looks great, and we can’t wait to get on track and get the ball rolling.”

Bullins also said he and the team would like nothing better than to deliver a milestone victory for their Wood Brothers team, which was founded in 1950 and competed mostly on local dirt tracks before joining the Cup circuit in 1953.

“We all look forward to chasing the Wood Brothers 100th win this year,” he said.

Practice and qualifying for the Clash is set to begin at 3:10 p.m. Saturday (6:10 p.m. Eastern Time). A driver’s fastest lap in the third and final practice session will serve as their qualifying lap and be used to set the line-up for the four 25-lap heat races that will be run just after practice.

FOX Sports 1 will be on the air from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide coverage.

Sunday’s schedule opens with a 75-lap Last Chance qualifying race at 3:40 p.m. local time (6:40 Eastern).

The 150-lap main event, which includes a break at the halfway-mark, is set to begin at 5 p.m. (8 p.m. Eastern).

FOX will broadcast both of Sunday’s races.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.