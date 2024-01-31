Siemens Joins RFK TeK Alliance as Part of Ongoing Partnership

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2024) – RFK Racing announced Wednesday that Siemens Digital Industries Software, a longtime partner of RFK Racing, has joined the RFK TeK Alliance and will continue to assist the team in accelerating its development capabilities with cutting edge technologies and continue its proven success both at and away from the track.

“Siemens is thrilled to be joining the RFK TeK Alliance and expanding our long-standing partnership with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Joining the RFK TeK Alliance adds our technologies and expertise to the group RFK has assembled to help them succeed and help build a more sustainable future for motorsport,” said David Taylor, Vice President, Industry Strategy and Marketing at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “It’s another great example of how the motorsport industry, like many others, is adopting Siemens Xcelerator to aid its digital transformation and use digital twin technology to gain competitive advantage on the racetrack.”

RFK uses the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software for product engineering, digital simulation and product lifecycle management (PLM) to help them design, test and manufacture faster. Siemens’ software products are used to create digital twin models of numerous parts and systems on the race cars, and in some scenarios, simulations are run to help optimize geometry (making parts lighter, stronger, etc.).

Siemens’ NX™ software is used for vehicle design, engineering and virtual simulation capabilities from the Simenter™ portfolio is to test and optimize vehicles at the accelerated rate that motorsport teams demand. Siemens’ Teamcenter® software for Product Lifecycle Management plays a vital role for RFK Racing in managing the parts it creates. It allows the team to manage its product lifecycle data and processes and acts as the interface between engineering, purchasing, quality control and aids sharing and collaboration of engineering models amongst team members.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.