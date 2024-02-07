REIGNING DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION RICKY STENHOUSE JR. DEFENDS TURF WITH A BOOST FROM KROGER RACING SPONSORS

HARRISBURG, N.C. (February 7, 2024) – Winning the DAYTONA 500 was quite a boost for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s NASCAR Cup Series career. Thanks to “Boost by Kroger Plus”, Cottonelle® and more key Kroger Racing sponsors, the DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION gets a shot at defending his title at Daytona International Speedway on February 18th live on FOX.

“First off, thanks to ‘Boost by Kroger Plus’, Cottonelle and all of our supporters for believing in us as they co-promote in our race markets,” said Stenhouse Jr., who will wheel the No. 47 Boost by Kroger Plus/Cottonelle Camaro in the DAYTONA 500. “You can only dream about winning the DAYTONA 500 until it comes true and it’s wild. Now that we’ve done it, we’re heading back as the reigning champion, and looking forward to doing it again. It was the best way I have found to start the season and it’s something I can get used to.”

“It’s always great when our fans have an opportunity to save thanks to Kroger,” said Stenhouse Jr.

Looking ahead, “Boost by Kroger Plus” will also be Stenhouse Jr.’s primary sponsor on the No. 47 Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway (4/14), Talladega Superspeedway (4/21) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (9/8). First the focus is on winning the DAYTONA 500 with “Boost by Kroger Plus” and Cottonelle.

“The pressure is high,” said Stenhouse Jr. “The DAYTONA 500 is a race that’s not won in the beginning but can be lost in the beginning. It’s all about trying to eliminate mistakes. You kind of run the race backwards. You try and set yourself up for the end. You are doing that the whole race. Once you make that last pit stop, the intensity ramps up. It’s you versus everyone else out on the racetrack. You are trying to get to the front, you are trying to lead laps and you are trying to make the blocks at the right time. It can be stressful, but it’s intense.”

Live coverage of the DAYTONA 500 on FOX, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio kicks off at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 18th.