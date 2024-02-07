FANS GET FIRED UP FOR UPCOMING AMBETTER HEALTH 400 WITH CHASE ELLIOTT AT THE WORLD OF COCA-COLA

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 7, 2024) – Race fans in Atlanta are ready for the green flag to fly in the Feb. 25 Ambetter Health 400 after an exciting race month kickoff event at the World of Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola Racing Family driver and Georgia native Chase Elliott joined the fun as fans enjoyed a close-up look at a Coca-Cola Racing show car as well as the Ambetter Health 400 pace car and race winner’s trophy, took a virtual spin around Atlanta Motor Speedway in racing simulators, and participated in a Q&A session with NASCAR’s most popular driver.

With just 18 days until the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track in Atlanta for the Ambetter Health 400, Elliott told the crowd he’s looking forward to chasing his second career victory at his home track.

“It means a lot to be from here. I live here and I love the area,” said Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. “So it’s just a really big deal to win [at AMS].”

The hometown hero also enjoyed a VIP tour of the World of Coca-Cola. Seeing the exhibits for the first time, Elliott said learning about the origins of the iconic beverage was a great experience.

“I’d never been here before so it’s really cool,” said Elliott. “Obviously I’m still kind of a new member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family as of last year so it’s really neat to come and experience something that’s been a part of my family for a long time. My dad was a member of the racing family when I was a kid… so this was a pretty easy transition for me. To come and learn more about the history of the company was really cool.”

After today’s fun, Elliott’s focus now shifts to the competition ahead; first with the season-opening Daytona 500 and then back in Atlanta for the Ambetter Health 400 to begin his pursuit of a second NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024.

“If you’re consistently putting yourself in contention, those opportunities (to win) are going to be there and that’s where my head’s at this year,” said Elliott. “That’s where my head’s at this year; just trying to get in that mix and be amongst that group of guys that have opportunities to win every week. That’s my main goal.”

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 weekend are available now, including the Chase Elliott Ticket Package. For $75 this bundle includes a grandstand ticket to the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25; an exclusive fan Q&A with Elliott on race weekend; and a donation in your name to the Chase Elliott Foundation.

Fans can learn more at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.