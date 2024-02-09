Northside Hospital Makes NASCAR Debut with Front Row Motorsports

Becomes Primary Sponsor at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 9, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is proud to announce a new partnership with Atlanta-based Northside Hospital for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Northside Hospital will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Layne Riggs’ No. 38 Ford F-150 for the rookie driver’s second race of the NCTS season.

This is Northside’s first partnership in NASCAR. In the Atlanta region, Northside is a longtime major partner of the Atlanta Braves. Other sports partnerships include Georgia State University Athletics, the Atlanta Track Club, and the Gwinnett Stripers.

“It’s a privilege to join Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs and this championship team in Atlanta,” said Lee Echols, Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Northside Hospital. “Layne is just beginning his career, and Northside Hospital is proud to be one of the first partners to help him along his journey. Our patients, their families, and our employees look forward to Layne’s success and career.”

Riggs joins in on the exciting new partnership with Northside Hospital.

“We are all thrilled to have Northside Hospital on the truck,” commented Riggs. “Being a premier health care organization in the area, they share the same compassion for their profession as I do for racing. It’s an honor to debut the hospital in our sport, and hopefully we can bring them and all their patients a lot of smiles and fun on race day.”

The Northside Hospital Ford F-150 will debut with qualifying on Friday, February 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live FS1 or listen in from the Motor Racing Network.

ABOUT NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL

The Northside Hospital health care system is one of Georgia’s leading health care providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth and Lawrenceville and more than 275 outpatient locations across the state. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. For more information, visit northside.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.